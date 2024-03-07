"I don't know who they wanted to hit": Zelensky about the shelling of Odesa during his visit to the city with the Prime Minister of Greece

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he could not say who or what was the target of russia's missile attack on Odesa on March 6. The head of state said this in an interview with the Italian TV channel Rai1, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy said that during a visit to Odesa with the Greek prime minister, they came under russian fire, but the explosions were heard several hundred meters away.

We were with the Greek Prime Minister (in Odesa - ed.), it was an official visit, and 300 meters away there was a rocket attack, the sirens only started to sound later. I don't know who they wanted to hit, it was an incredible thing. The Greek prime minister was very surprised, I was not. I realize that Putin will not stop - The president said.

The Head of State also noted that "a ballistic missile strike during the visit of the prime minister of another state is an unwise act." According to Zelenskyy, it is currently difficult to determine what exactly the russians wanted to achieve.

Addendum

Yesterday, March 6, President Zelenskiy said he saw a russian strike on Odesa when he was there with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

As CNN reported, a missile fired by russian Federation at Odesa on March 6 exploded 500 meters from the motorcade of Zelenskyy and the Greek prime minister.

Recall

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva says that the russian missile attack on Odesa could have been aimed at the delegations of Ukrainian President Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis.