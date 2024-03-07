"I don't know who they wanted to hit": Zelensky about the shelling of Odesa during his visit to the city with the Prime Minister of Greece

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 13828 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 41471 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 35708 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 195612 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 178936 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172740 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219032 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248746 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154565 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371505 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 158456 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 55020 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 73288 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 35315 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 27317 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 5270 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 41372 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 195500 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 160029 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 178870 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 7510 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18275 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19018 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 28491 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 36459 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

"I don't know who they wanted to hit": Zelensky about the shelling of Odesa during his visit to the city with the Prime Minister of Greece

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24098 views

Commenting on the shelling of Odesa, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he could not say who or what was the target of the Rrussian missile attack.

"I don't know who they wanted to hit": Zelensky about the shelling of Odesa during his visit to the city with the Prime Minister of Greece

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he could not say who or what was the target of russia's missile attack on Odesa on March 6. The head of state said this in an interview  with the Italian TV channel Rai1, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy said that during a visit to Odesa with the Greek prime minister, they came under russian fire, but the explosions were heard several hundred meters away.

We were with the Greek Prime Minister (in Odesa - ed.), it was an official visit, and 300 meters away there was a rocket attack, the sirens only started to sound later. I don't know who they wanted to hit, it was an incredible thing. The Greek prime minister was very surprised, I was not. I realize that Putin will not stop

- The president said. 

The Head of State also noted that "a ballistic missile strike during the visit of the prime minister of another state is an unwise act." According to Zelenskyy, it is currently difficult to determine what exactly the russians wanted to achieve. 

Addendum

Yesterday, March 6, President Zelenskiy said he saw a russian strike on Odesa when he was there with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. 

As CNN reported, a missile fired by russian Federation at Odesa on March 6 exploded 500 meters from the motorcade of Zelenskyy and the Greek prime minister.

Recall

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva says that the russian missile attack on Odesa could have been aimed at the delegations of Ukrainian President Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
CNN
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90