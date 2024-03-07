We cannot exclude that yesterday's Russian attack on Odesa was aimed at the delegation of Zelensky and Mitsotakis - Zhovkva

It cannot be ruled out that yesterday's Russian missile attack on the port of Odesa was aimed at the delegations of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

This was stated by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva, reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

It was really less than 500 meters away from us. What was it? ...We can't rule out that it was aimed at my president's delegation or the delegation of a foreign guest - Zhovkva said in an interview with CNN.

Appendix

As CNN reported, a missile fired by Russian Federation at Odesa on March 6 exploded 500 meters from the motorcade of Zelenskyy and the Greek prime minister.

Yesterday, on March 6, President Zelensky said that he saw a Russian attack on Odesa when he was there with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.