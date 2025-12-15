Security guarantees for Ukraine will be central to Monday's talks in Berlin - Bloomberg

Ukraine and the United States are to hold a second day of talks in Berlin on a plan to end Russia's war, with security guarantees for Ukraine from allies taking center stage in the negotiations, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

About 10 European leaders, as well as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, are also expected to attend the summit on Monday.

On Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team held more than five hours of talks at the German Chancellor's office with American officials led by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

"The parties discussed the territory of Ukraine, against the backdrop of the US supporting Russia's demand for the withdrawal of troops from areas of eastern Donetsk region that Moscow's forces have failed to capture since 2014," a source familiar with the situation said.

"Zelenskyy has repeatedly rejected this demand and, together with European allies, insists on a ceasefire along the current line of contact," the source said.

The President of Ukraine "made it clear that Kyiv could abandon its long-term goal of joining NATO if it reaches bilateral security agreements with the United States, European and other states, potentially including Canada and Japan." These agreements would function similarly to NATO's mutual defense commitment under Article 5 to prevent "another Russian aggression," Zelenskyy told reporters on Sunday.

The President stated that Ukraine's accession to NATO as a security guarantee was not supported by some European partners.

"Russia must know that we will be on Ukraine's side," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told Deutschlandfunk radio on Monday. "We need to work on a solution that will be sustainable in the future."

A statement from the US delegation said that significant progress had been made, with in-depth discussions on a 20-point peace plan, economic programs, and other issues.

