Security guarantees for Ukraine will be central to Monday's talks in Berlin - Bloomberg

$42.190.08
49.470.05
ukenru
10:16 AM • 2566 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
09:35 AM • 8180 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 12067 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
07:40 AM • 13398 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
06:29 AM • 15494 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 22742 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 31745 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 28155 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 37759 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 39467 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.4m/s
80%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Deadly shooting in Sydney carried out by father and sonPhotoDecember 15, 01:45 AM • 4640 views
In Odesa region, after massive Russian strikes, all services are working 24/7 - Odesa Regional Military AdministrationDecember 15, 02:15 AM • 6816 views
Volkswagen closes Dresden plant: historic decision after 88 years of operationDecember 15, 03:20 AM • 18644 views
Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife found dead with stab woundsDecember 15, 04:45 AM • 13248 views
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in TurkeyPhoto05:02 AM • 19042 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 65639 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 81449 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 68078 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 77452 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 102009 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Berlin
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 16617 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 34097 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 35760 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 40371 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 75021 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Heating

Security guarantees for Ukraine will be central to Monday's talks in Berlin - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Ukraine and the US are holding a second day of talks in Berlin on a plan to end the war, with security guarantees for Ukraine taking center stage. President Zelenskyy is discussing abandoning NATO membership in exchange for bilateral security agreements.

Security guarantees for Ukraine will be central to Monday's talks in Berlin - Bloomberg

Ukraine and the United States are to hold a second day of talks in Berlin on a plan to end Russia's war, with security guarantees for Ukraine from allies taking center stage in the negotiations, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

About 10 European leaders, as well as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, are also expected to attend the summit on Monday.

On Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team held more than five hours of talks at the German Chancellor's office with American officials led by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

"The parties discussed the territory of Ukraine, against the backdrop of the US supporting Russia's demand for the withdrawal of troops from areas of eastern Donetsk region that Moscow's forces have failed to capture since 2014," a source familiar with the situation said.

"Zelenskyy has repeatedly rejected this demand and, together with European allies, insists on a ceasefire along the current line of contact," the source said.

The President of Ukraine "made it clear that Kyiv could abandon its long-term goal of joining NATO if it reaches bilateral security agreements with the United States, European and other states, potentially including Canada and Japan." These agreements would function similarly to NATO's mutual defense commitment under Article 5 to prevent "another Russian aggression," Zelenskyy told reporters on Sunday.

The President stated that Ukraine's accession to NATO as a security guarantee was not supported by some European partners.14.12.25, 13:40 • 10695 views

"Russia must know that we will be on Ukraine's side," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told Deutschlandfunk radio on Monday. "We need to work on a solution that will be sustainable in the future."

A statement from the US delegation said that significant progress had been made, with in-depth discussions on a 20-point peace plan, economic programs, and other issues.

"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin14.12.25, 22:56 • 31745 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Mark Rutte
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Donald Trump
Canada
Japan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Berlin