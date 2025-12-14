The President stated that Ukraine's accession to NATO as a security guarantee was not supported by some European partners.

The US and some European countries did not support Ukraine's accession to NATO as a security guarantee within the framework of negotiations around the American administration's peace plan. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during a conversation with journalists, UNN writes.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine's desire from the very beginning was to join NATO, and these would be real security guarantees. However, some partners in the US and Europe did not support this direction.

Today, bilateral security guarantees between Ukraine and the US, namely Article 5 guarantees from the US for us and security guarantees from European colleagues for us, as well as other countries, Canada, Japan, etc. These security guarantees for us are an opportunity to prevent another Russian aggression. And this is already a compromise on our part - he emphasized.

Earlier, the media reported that negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine from the US and Europe had made significant progress. The US is ready to provide guarantees based on NATO Article 5, approved by Congress, with legal force.

