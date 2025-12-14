The President stated that Ukraine's accession to NATO as a security guarantee was not supported by some European partners.

$42.270.00
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 27533 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 51475 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 36995 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and Ukrainians
December 13, 01:58 PM • 36802 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 30523 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 19298 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 18591 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 16304 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 14296 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal Affairs
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Achilles Regiment destroyed a key pipeline through which the enemy infiltrated Kupiansk
Russia plans to modernize and increase production of the Oreshnik missile - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
"This is a declaration of war" - Orban sharply criticized EU intentions regarding Russian assets
Europe's longest urban cable car launched in Paris suburb
Air defense forces destroyed 110 out of 138 drones with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the evening
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter evenings
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest ways
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive mood
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List Pals
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 74223 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearance
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate store
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the US
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winners
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaser
Kyiv • UNN

 • 446 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the US and some European countries did not support Ukraine's accession to NATO. This happened during negotiations on the American administration's peace plan.

The US and some European countries did not support Ukraine's accession to NATO as a security guarantee within the framework of negotiations around the American administration's peace plan. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during a conversation with journalists, UNN writes.

Details

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine's desire from the very beginning was to join NATO, and these would be real security guarantees. However, some partners in the US and Europe did not support this direction.

Today, bilateral security guarantees between Ukraine and the US, namely Article 5 guarantees from the US for us and security guarantees from European colleagues for us, as well as other countries, Canada, Japan, etc. These security guarantees for us are an opportunity to prevent another Russian aggression. And this is already a compromise on our part

- he emphasized.

Recall

Earlier, the media reported that negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine from the US and Europe had made significant progress. The US is ready to provide guarantees based on NATO Article 5, approved by Congress, with legal force.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
NATO
Canada
Japan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine