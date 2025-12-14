US has not yet responded to Ukraine's new peace plan proposals - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has not yet received an official response from the United States of America regarding the latest proposals for a peace plan. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in a conversation with the media, writes UNN.

Details

The President noted that certain signals are coming through the negotiating team.

No, I have not yet received a reaction from the United States of America. I heard a few messages through my negotiating, negotiating team. But I receive all signals and will be ready for a dialogue that will begin today. - Zelenskyy stated.

The President clarified that an active diplomatic day in Berlin begins today.

Today we have Ukrainian-American day in Berlin. Of course, I will separately see Chancellor Merz and, probably, in the evening I will also see some of our European leaders. - he added.

According to the President, Ukraine is determined to continue the dialogue with partners and is ready to discuss further steps towards a peaceful settlement.

Recall

Ukraine handed over to the American side a response to the latest draft peace plan. This document is the result of negotiations with Trump's team and European partners.

