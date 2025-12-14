US has not yet responded to Ukraine's new peace plan proposals - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine has not yet received an official response from the US regarding the latest proposals for a peace plan. President Zelenskyy noted that certain signals are coming through the negotiating team.
Details
The President noted that certain signals are coming through the negotiating team.
No, I have not yet received a reaction from the United States of America. I heard a few messages through my negotiating, negotiating team. But I receive all signals and will be ready for a dialogue that will begin today.
The President clarified that an active diplomatic day in Berlin begins today.
Today we have Ukrainian-American day in Berlin. Of course, I will separately see Chancellor Merz and, probably, in the evening I will also see some of our European leaders.
According to the President, Ukraine is determined to continue the dialogue with partners and is ready to discuss further steps towards a peaceful settlement.
Recall
Ukraine handed over to the American side a response to the latest draft peace plan. This document is the result of negotiations with Trump's team and European partners.
