Ukraine supports the people of Venezuela and does not recognize the legitimacy of the Maduro regime - Foreign Minister Sybiha

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha reacted to the US military operation in Venezuela and the overthrow of Nicolas Maduro's regime. He wrote about this on the social network "X", UNN reports.

Details

As the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted, Ukraine consistently upholds the right of peoples to a free life, without dictatorship, oppression, and human rights violations. The Maduro regime violated all these principles in all aspects.

He noted that Ukraine, along with dozens of other countries in various regions of the world, did not recognize Maduro's legitimacy after the rigged elections and violence against protesters.

Democratic countries and human rights organizations around the world have long highlighted the mass crimes of his regime, violence, torture, oppression, violations of all basic freedoms, stolen elections, and the destruction of democracy and the rule of law. The people of Venezuela must have a chance for a normal life, security, prosperity, and human dignity. We will continue to support their right to such normalcy, respect, and freedom - Sybiha's statement reads.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also advocated for the further development of events in accordance with the principles of international law and the priorities of democracy, human rights, and the interests of Venezuelans.

Context

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the arrest of Nicolas Maduro by American troops for trial in the US. Military operations in Venezuela have been completed, as the capture of Maduro was the main goal of the operation.

The Venezuelan government accused the US of military aggression after a series of explosions in Caracas and other regions. President Nicolas Maduro declared a state of emergency and mobilized defense forces.

Recall

US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores will face an American court for narcoterrorism and illegal arms trafficking.