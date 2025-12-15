US representatives invited to Zelenskyy's evening talks with European leaders in Berlin - media

$42.190.08
49.470.05
ukenru
12:05 PM • 3276 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 9262 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 12720 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
09:35 AM • 14789 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 17059 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
07:40 AM • 17015 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
December 15, 06:29 AM • 18029 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 24256 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 32926 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 28825 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
2m/s
84%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Volkswagen closes Dresden plant: historic decision after 88 years of operationDecember 15, 03:20 AM • 23542 views
Moscow attacked by drones: explosions heard, local airports suspended operationsDecember 15, 04:27 AM • 7578 views
Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife found dead with stab woundsDecember 15, 04:45 AM • 18136 views
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in TurkeyPhotoDecember 15, 05:02 AM • 24003 views
Ukrainian couple attacked on a tram in Poland for "speaking their native language": two attackers detained09:49 AM • 9844 views
Publications
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 5614 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 70527 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 86884 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 72675 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 81915 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kaya Kallas
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Berlin
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 18788 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 36225 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 37742 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 42274 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 76952 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
The Washington Post

US representatives invited to Zelenskyy's evening talks with European leaders in Berlin - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

US representatives have been invited to the evening talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Rutte have confirmed their participation.

US representatives invited to Zelenskyy's evening talks with European leaders in Berlin - media

US representatives were also invited to the evening talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a number of European leaders in Berlin. This was stated in a statement by the spokesman for the German government, reports UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

According to the publication, Deputy Chief Spokesperson of the Commission Olof Gill confirmed that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will attend the talks in Berlin this evening.

In addition, it has been confirmed that NATO Secretary General Rutte will also join the talks.

On Monday, December 15, NATO Secretary General Mr. Mark Rutte will travel to Berlin, Germany, to participate in a meeting of leaders on Ukraine hosted by Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

- reported the NATO press service.

Add

As UNN reported, talks between Ukraine and the US in Berlin have concluded.

The Guardian notes that Zelenskyy also has a busy bilateral agenda in Berlin, with further meetings expected with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Bundestag Speaker Julia Klöckner, before he attends a meeting of the German-Ukrainian Economic Forum and further talks and a press conference with Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

After all this, he will still have an evening dinner with European leaders.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Mark Rutte
European Commission
NATO
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Berlin