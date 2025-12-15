US representatives invited to Zelenskyy's evening talks with European leaders in Berlin - media

US representatives were also invited to the evening talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a number of European leaders in Berlin. This was stated in a statement by the spokesman for the German government, reports UNN with reference to The Guardian.

According to the publication, Deputy Chief Spokesperson of the Commission Olof Gill confirmed that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will attend the talks in Berlin this evening.

In addition, it has been confirmed that NATO Secretary General Rutte will also join the talks.

On Monday, December 15, NATO Secretary General Mr. Mark Rutte will travel to Berlin, Germany, to participate in a meeting of leaders on Ukraine hosted by Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz. - reported the NATO press service.

As UNN reported, talks between Ukraine and the US in Berlin have concluded.

The Guardian notes that Zelenskyy also has a busy bilateral agenda in Berlin, with further meetings expected with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Bundestag Speaker Julia Klöckner, before he attends a meeting of the German-Ukrainian Economic Forum and further talks and a press conference with Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

After all this, he will still have an evening dinner with European leaders.