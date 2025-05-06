Google accidentally revealed Material 3 Expressive: a new Android design

Google accidentally revealed its next major Android redesign: Material 3 Expressive, reports The Verge, writes UNN.

Details

In a now-deleted blog post discovered by 9to5Google, the company describes the change as its "most researched" update to date, aimed at making the interface more attractive and user-friendly.

An archived version of the webpage is still available, and 9to5Google published some images not saved by the site. As noted in the message, Google states that it developed Material 3 Expressive after conducting 46 rounds of design and research with over 18,000 participants. The design uses color, shape, size, and motion to make the product "more user-friendly."



Google claims that its Material 3 Expressive design allows people to find key elements in the interface up to four times faster compared to the existing Material 3 design. It also states that Material 3 Expressive "appears to level the playing field for users of different ages" as the design helps people over 45 find interface elements as quickly as younger users.

Over the past few days, as noted, there have been reports suggesting that Google plans to implement changes to the Android interface, including redesigned status bar icons (such as for the battery), a new clock font, and a redesigned quick settings menu. Other leaks have also shown changes in the Google Clock app.

At the time of writing, The Verge, Google has still not reprinted the blog post, and it is unclear when the company intended to officially announce Material 3 Expressive.

