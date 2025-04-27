Google updates Gmail for Android and iOS: new design and AI features

Google is launching an update for Gmail for Android and iOS users. From now on, phones and tablets will have a more flexible interface and access to AI features. This is reported by UNN with reference to TheVerge.

Details

The Gmail app update will allow owners of Android tablets and foldable devices to drag the separator to adjust the list and chat panels to any screen size. Also, from this week you can drag the separator to the end, making one of the panels not full screen.

Google is also promoting the Material Design 3 update for Gmail on iOS, which will bring it in line with Android and redesigned web versions. There will be tablet-shaped buttons at the bottom and a rounded search bar at the top.

In addition, Google Calendar on iOS will now allow you to create and edit birthdays, just like on Android.

The Gemini image generator appears in the sidebar of the Gmail app on Android and iOS for Workspace users. As in Google Workspace web applications, you will be able to create images in the Gmail application, and then save, copy or paste them directly into an email draft.

A decisive stage of the antitrust lawsuit against Google has begun in the US: the company may be forced to sell Chrome