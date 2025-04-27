Google updates Gmail for Android and iOS: new design and AI features

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch
April 26, 02:39 PM • 20065 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 40420 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 29875 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 80159 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 52068 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 45709 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 49657 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 52555 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41447 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40926 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+3°
3m/s
59%
756 mm
Popular news

The Philadelphia Zoo has shown baby giant tortoise for the first time, which became a mother at 100 years old

April 26, 05:30 PM • 5054 views

Pressure on Russia and strengthening of Ukrainian air defense: what the presidents of Ukraine and France talked about

April 26, 05:44 PM • 2728 views

Porsche is preparing a road version of its legendary Le Mans racing car

April 26, 05:57 PM • 3190 views

The enemy advanced in Kursk region - DeepState

April 26, 06:23 PM • 10778 views

Trump promised the President of Estonia not to withdraw from the peace process in Ukraine - media

April 26, 06:26 PM • 2908 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 80159 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 79866 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 109800 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 160728 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 321889 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ursula von der Leyen

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 20065 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 28411 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 65174 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 57178 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 61287 views
Actual

Facebook

Financial Times

Readiness 2030

Signal

KAB-250

Google updates Gmail for Android and iOS: new design and AI features

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

The updated Gmail will feature a flexible interface for tablets, Material Design 3 for iOS, and a Gemini image generator. Also, Google Calendar has been updated on iOS.

Google updates Gmail for Android and iOS: new design and AI features

Google is launching an update for Gmail for Android and iOS users. From now on, phones and tablets will have a more flexible interface and access to AI features. This is reported by UNN with reference to TheVerge.

Details

The Gmail app update will allow owners of Android tablets and foldable devices to drag the separator to adjust the list and chat panels to any screen size. Also, from this week you can drag the separator to the end, making one of the panels not full screen.

Google is also promoting the Material Design 3 update for Gmail on iOS, which will bring it in line with Android and redesigned web versions. There will be tablet-shaped buttons at the bottom and a rounded search bar at the top.

In addition, Google Calendar on iOS will now allow you to create and edit birthdays, just like on Android.

The Gemini image generator appears in the sidebar of the Gmail app on Android and iOS for Workspace users. As in Google Workspace web applications, you will be able to create images in the Gmail application, and then save, copy or paste them directly into an email draft.

A decisive stage of the antitrust lawsuit against Google has begun in the US: the company may be forced to sell Chrome21.04.25, 17:37 • 10953 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

TechnologiesMultimedia
Google
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$94,345.10
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,813.21