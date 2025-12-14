The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FISU) reports that control over Russia's sub-Arctic reserves of rare earth elements, oil, and gas is now concentrated in the hands of three key figures. This is reported by UNN with reference to foreign intelligence.

Details

According to intelligence data, the pool of key players in the region includes:

Sergei Kiriyenko (First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation), who, through the unsanctioned "Rosatom," effectively controls the entire ecosystem of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) and key rare earth element deposits. Igor Sechin (President of "Rosneft"), whose company controls the "Zvezda" shipyard, a monopolist in the production of icebreakers for "Rosatom," and also has its own rare earth deposits. Kirill Dmitriev (Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund), who, positioning himself as a key player, is trying to seize control over valuable deposits and attract foreign investments through projects such as the Arctic Investment Fund.

The FISU notes that the former key player in the Arctic, Nikolai Patrushev (former Secretary of the Security Council), and his son Andrei Patrushev have lost their influence in this region.

Russia plans to modernize and increase production of the Oreshnik missile - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Moscow, lacking sufficient financial and technological resources, is trying to attract significant foreign investments for the extraction and export of rare earth elements through the NSR infrastructure.

In tactical terms, the Kremlin also seeks to secure legal and factual control over the Northern Sea Route, considering the possibility of restricting freedom of navigation for foreign military and civilian vessels.

Sanctions and restrictions create negative dynamics for Russia's maritime exports - intelligence