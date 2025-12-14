Zelenskyy congratulates Jewish communities and Jews on Hanukkah

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
09:34 PM • 1094 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail for the MP
08:56 PM • 1890 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on negotiations between Ukrainian and American delegations
07:10 PM • 6328 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 17445 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 27837 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 45924 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 71043 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 49745 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 45428 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 37165 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
0m/s
95%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Witkoff and Kushner left Merz's office and went to meet with ZelenskyyVideoDecember 14, 03:07 PM • 5030 views
Meloni called for Trump's strategy to be adopted as a signal for self-defenseDecember 14, 03:49 PM • 4288 views
Navrotskyi's Office announced Zelenskyy's visit to Poland and revealed what the presidents will discuss 04:59 PM • 5790 views
Trump's rating falls, 'cracks' appear in MAGA supporters' backing – NBC News pollPhoto05:06 PM • 13574 views
Warming returns: from December 15, typical "winter warmth" is again expected in Ukraine - forecaster DidenkoPhoto05:23 PM • 7652 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 49033 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 59766 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 52756 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 62353 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 86818 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Anthony Albanese
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Germany
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billion07:02 PM • 2112 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 25744 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 27877 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 32576 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 67028 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Film
The Diplomat

Zelenskyy congratulates Jewish communities and Jews on Hanukkah

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Jewish communities in Ukraine and all Jews on Hanukkah, wishing them peace, tranquility, and well-being. He emphasized the special significance of the holiday during wartime, symbolizing an unextinguishable light.

Zelenskyy congratulates Jewish communities and Jews on Hanukkah

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the Jewish communities of Ukraine and all Jews on the occasion of Hanukkah, wishing them peace, tranquility, and well-being. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Head of State's Telegram channel.

On these days, Hanukkah candles are lit to mark the beginning of the holiday, which in wartime has a particularly strong meaning. Light that does not fade even in darkness. Faith that helps to endure. The unity of people who support each other when it is most difficult.

- Zelenskyy's post reads.

The President of Ukraine wished that the Hanukkah lights would bring warmth to every Jewish family's home and peace, add strength and faith, as well as a sense of support and tranquility.

"We congratulate the Jewish communities of Ukraine and all Jews on the holiday of Hanukkah," Zelenskyy summarized.

A Hanukkah menorah was lit in the Government House of Ukraine; during the ceremony, Svyrydenko expressed condolences to the people of Australia after the terrorist attack14.12.25, 17:17 • 4026 views

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyPolitics
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine