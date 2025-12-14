Zelenskyy congratulates Jewish communities and Jews on Hanukkah

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the Jewish communities of Ukraine and all Jews on the occasion of Hanukkah, wishing them peace, tranquility, and well-being. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Head of State's Telegram channel.

On these days, Hanukkah candles are lit to mark the beginning of the holiday, which in wartime has a particularly strong meaning. Light that does not fade even in darkness. Faith that helps to endure. The unity of people who support each other when it is most difficult. - Zelenskyy's post reads.

The President of Ukraine wished that the Hanukkah lights would bring warmth to every Jewish family's home and peace, add strength and faith, as well as a sense of support and tranquility.

"We congratulate the Jewish communities of Ukraine and all Jews on the holiday of Hanukkah," Zelenskyy summarized.

