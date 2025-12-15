$42.270.00
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
08:56 PM • 10777 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
07:10 PM • 11375 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 20593 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 30323 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 47174 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 72420 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 50264 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 46092 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 37745 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
Disassembled in a matter of hours: reserve water is running out in temporarily occupied Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

The water crisis has worsened in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region. Due to frosts, the "authorities" are draining the remaining water from reservoirs, and promise to resume delivery by tankers after the weather warms up.

Disassembled in a matter of hours: reserve water is running out in temporarily occupied Donetsk region

In the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, water supply remains in a critical state: the volume of water supplied is limited, which forces local residents to stock up and use water sparingly even for the most essential needs. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance (CNR).

Details

The occupying "authorities" of Donetsk region explain the draining of water from barrels as "infrastructure protection" and promise to resume delivery after the weather warms up. At the same time, the so-called administration claims that water will be delivered by tank trucks according to a set schedule.

Officially, representatives of the occupying authorities state that after the "stabilization of the temperature regime," water supply will be restored, and delivery by tank trucks will be carried out according to a schedule. However, according to CNR sources, the volumes of water delivered to the region are critically insufficient: residents pick up the delivered water within hours, after which they remain without access to it for a long time. This forces people to accumulate water in any containers and significantly limit its use even for basic household needs.

- reports the Center for National Resistance.

It is noted that such a situation is not temporary. It is a consequence of years of destruction of water supply infrastructure, lack of investment in pumping stations and networks, and the managerial incompetence of the occupation administrations.

Ensuring the basic needs of civilians is not a priority for the occupation administration, and the water problem is used as an element of situational response, not a subject of systemic policy.

- the post says.

According to the CNR, water supply in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region remains a critical humanitarian problem. At the same time, the occupying authorities do not control the situation and limit themselves to declarative statements, while the population actually survives in conditions of constant water scarcity.

Recall

The occupying authorities in Donetsk region conducted mass raids, allegedly to identify "illegal connections" to water. The inspections covered tens of thousands of households, and even temporary connections were considered "violations."

Vita Zelenetska

Society
Russian propaganda
Search
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast