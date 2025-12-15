In the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, water supply remains in a critical state: the volume of water supplied is limited, which forces local residents to stock up and use water sparingly even for the most essential needs. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance (CNR).

Details

The occupying "authorities" of Donetsk region explain the draining of water from barrels as "infrastructure protection" and promise to resume delivery after the weather warms up. At the same time, the so-called administration claims that water will be delivered by tank trucks according to a set schedule.

Officially, representatives of the occupying authorities state that after the "stabilization of the temperature regime," water supply will be restored, and delivery by tank trucks will be carried out according to a schedule. However, according to CNR sources, the volumes of water delivered to the region are critically insufficient: residents pick up the delivered water within hours, after which they remain without access to it for a long time. This forces people to accumulate water in any containers and significantly limit its use even for basic household needs. - reports the Center for National Resistance.

It is noted that such a situation is not temporary. It is a consequence of years of destruction of water supply infrastructure, lack of investment in pumping stations and networks, and the managerial incompetence of the occupation administrations.

Ensuring the basic needs of civilians is not a priority for the occupation administration, and the water problem is used as an element of situational response, not a subject of systemic policy. - the post says.

According to the CNR, water supply in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region remains a critical humanitarian problem. At the same time, the occupying authorities do not control the situation and limit themselves to declarative statements, while the population actually survives in conditions of constant water scarcity.

Recall

The occupying authorities in Donetsk region conducted mass raids, allegedly to identify "illegal connections" to water. The inspections covered tens of thousands of households, and even temporary connections were considered "violations."

The Kremlin is once again manipulating the "water issue": the Center for Countering Disinformation explained how Russia has been using water scarcity for years to justify aggression