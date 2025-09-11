Suspect in Charlie Kirk's murder released after questioning - FBI

In the United States of America, a suspect detained for the murder of activist Charlie Kirk was released from custody after questioning. This was reported by FBI Director Kash Patel on his X (Twitter) social media page, according to UNN.

"The detainee was released after questioning by law enforcement officers. Our investigation is ongoing, and we will continue to release information for transparency," the statement said.

Earlier, FBI Director Kash Patel reported the detention of a person involved in the murder of Charlie Kirk. The circumstances of the crime are being investigated, and the shooter's data has not been disclosed.

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt.

The founder of Turning Point USA was wounded during a speech at Utah Valley University. Shots were fired from a nearby building.

Charlie Kirk was wounded in the neck and was in the hospital. His condition was assessed as critical.

US police established that the person detained after the assassination attempt on Charlie Kirk was not actually the shooter. Earlier, the university reported the detention of a suspect.

