Suspect in Charlie Kirk's murder released after questioning - FBI

$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 16519 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 43695 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 27918 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 30705 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 31901 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 62343 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 83549 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 65626 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 35005 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 39083 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
0m/s
80%
756mm
Popular news
Elon Musk will allocate $1 million for murals with portraits of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian woman killed in the USAVideoSeptember 10, 04:16 PM • 4552 views
Kramatorsk under massive fire: number of wounded increased to 6, including teenagersVideoSeptember 10, 04:55 PM • 6270 views
Keith Kellogg was on his way to Poland when Russian drones attacked the country - CNNSeptember 10, 05:46 PM • 4990 views
Russian drone attack on Poland: Nawrocki is already negotiating with Trump - mediaSeptember 10, 06:09 PM • 3926 views
16 Russian drones have already been found in Poland, one of them crashed near a military base07:42 PM • 13698 views
Publications
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 43699 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 62343 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 46070 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 83549 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 65626 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Yulia Svyrydenko
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Lithuania
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 14092 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 79179 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 72062 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 68116 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 136560 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Twitter
NASAMS
The New York Times

Suspect in Charlie Kirk's murder released after questioning - FBI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

In the USA, a detainee suspected of murdering activist Charlie Kirk has been released. The investigation is ongoing, and information will be published for transparency.

Suspect in Charlie Kirk's murder released after questioning - FBI

In the United States of America, a suspect detained for the murder of activist Charlie Kirk was released from custody after questioning. This was reported by FBI Director Kash Patel on his X (Twitter) social media page, according to UNN.

Details

"The detainee was released after questioning by law enforcement officers. Our investigation is ongoing, and we will continue to release information for transparency," the statement said.

Recall

Earlier, FBI Director Kash Patel reported the detention of a person involved in the murder of Charlie Kirk. The circumstances of the crime are being investigated, and the shooter's data has not been disclosed.

Assassination attempt on Charlie Kirk

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt.  

The founder of Turning Point USA was wounded during a speech at Utah Valley University. Shots were fired from a nearby building.

Charlie Kirk was wounded in the neck and was in the hospital. His condition was assessed as critical.  

US police established that the person detained after the assassination attempt on Charlie Kirk was not actually the shooter. Earlier, the university reported the detention of a suspect.

He was against aid to Ukraine, called for giving Crimea to Russia, and criticized Zelenskyy: what is Charlie Kirk known for?10.09.25, 23:47 • 1730 views

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Kash Patel
United States
Twitter