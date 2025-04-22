Like on Twitter before Musk: Bluesky launches a new verification system

The social media platform Bluesky is introducing a new user verification system similar to the one that once operated on Twitter before it was rebranded as X. This is reported by Mashable, writes UNN.

It is reported that some accounts will now be marked with a blue checkmark next to their names.

In addition, Bluesky will also allow "selected independent organizations" to verify the accounts of their employees directly. For example, the New York Times can now issue blue checkmarks to its journalists.

In particular, users will be able to see which organization assigned the badge to the user by clicking on the blue checkmark next to the verified account.

The new scheme is similar to the one that existed on Twitter before Elon Musk bought the platform, renamed it X, and made checkmarks available to anyone who paid for a Twitter Blue subscription.

It is not yet known which accounts will be able to get a blue checkmark. However, the company said that it will actively check accounts for "authenticity".

