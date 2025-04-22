$41.380.02
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 22297 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
09:55 AM • 41386 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 70871 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 117701 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 99450 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 216986 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 107755 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 83412 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 68196 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 42250 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Publications
Exclusives
Like on Twitter before Musk: Bluesky launches a new verification system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2900 views

Bluesky is introducing a user verification system with blue checkmarks, like on Twitter before the rebranding to X. Selected organizations will be able to verify their employees.

Like on Twitter before Musk: Bluesky launches a new verification system

The social media platform Bluesky is introducing a new user verification system similar to the one that once operated on Twitter before it was rebranded as X. This is reported by Mashable, writes UNN.

Details 

It is reported that some accounts will now be marked with a blue checkmark next to their names.

In addition, Bluesky will also allow "selected independent organizations" to verify the accounts of their employees directly. For example, the New York Times can now issue blue checkmarks to its journalists.

Bluesky social network has launched a new feature26.12.24, 10:01 • 112690 views

In particular, users will be able to see which organization assigned the badge to the user by clicking on the blue checkmark next to the verified account.

The new scheme is similar to the one that existed on Twitter before Elon Musk bought the platform, renamed it X, and made checkmarks available to anyone who paid for a Twitter Blue subscription.

It is not yet known which accounts will be able to get a blue checkmark. However, the company said that it will actively check accounts for "authenticity".

We remind 

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Bluesky social network updated the search page and reaction emojis in private messages.

Threads and BlueSky lure X users: Musk's reaction28.11.24, 09:25 • 13780 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldTechnologies
The New York Times
Elon Musk
Twitter
