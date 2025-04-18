The EU needs to "wash its hands" of the Ukrainian issue, then the Russian Federation will deal with it faster - Medvedev

Countries of the European Union (EU) should follow the example of the United States of America (USA) and stop participating in the conflict in Ukraine, then Russia "will quickly deal with it". This was stated on Friday, April 18, by the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev on his social network page X (Twitter), reports UNN.

American officials said that if there is no progress in the Ukrainian matter, the US will wash its hands. Wise. And the EU should do the same. Then Russia will deal with it faster - wrote Medvedev.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that the United States may cease participation in negotiations on ending Russia's war against Ukraine. This will happen if one of the parties creates serious obstacles to the peace process.

Rubio stated that the United States is ready to stop attempts to conclude a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia within a few days if there are no clear signs that an agreement can be reached.

Peskov stated about "progress" in the negotiations regarding Ukraine but acknowledged many complex issues. He also commented on Rubio's statement about a possible rejection of peace efforts.

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump