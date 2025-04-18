$41.380.17
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 36263 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 50786 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 63226 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 68388 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 105290 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 91668 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 155146 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 53933 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 137753 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 85047 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Погода
+15°
2m/s
51%
751 mm
The EU needs to "wash its hands" of the Ukrainian issue, then the Russian Federation will deal with it faster - Medvedev

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1574 views

Dmytro Medvedev stated on April 18 that the EU should stop participating in the conflict in Ukraine, following the example of the US. In his opinion, this will allow Russia to "deal with the situation faster".

The EU needs to "wash its hands" of the Ukrainian issue, then the Russian Federation will deal with it faster - Medvedev

Countries of the European Union (EU) should follow the example of the United States of America (USA) and stop participating in the conflict in Ukraine, then Russia "will quickly deal with it". This was stated on Friday, April 18, by the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev on his social network page X (Twitter), reports UNN.

American officials said that if there is no progress in the Ukrainian matter, the US will wash its hands. Wise. And the EU should do the same. Then Russia will deal with it faster

- wrote Medvedev.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that the United States may cease participation in negotiations on ending Russia's war against Ukraine. This will happen if one of the parties creates serious obstacles to the peace process.

Rubio stated that the United States is ready to stop attempts to conclude a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia within a few days if there are no clear signs that an agreement can be reached.  

Peskov stated about "progress" in the negotiations regarding Ukraine but acknowledged many complex issues. He also commented on Rubio's statement about a possible rejection of peace efforts.

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump17.04.25, 20:03 • 85044 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
Ukraine
Twitter
