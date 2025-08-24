On the TOT, Ukraine was congratulated on Independence Day: photos of Ukrainian resistance were seen by millions on social networks

Greetings on Ukraine's Independence Day are heard even from the occupied territories, demonstrating that Ukrainian resistance continues, and the liberation of cities remains an unwavering goal of the people. This was reported on Telegram by the "Yellow Ribbon" movement, writes UNN.

This was reported on Telegram by the "Yellow Ribbon" movement, writes UNN.

Details

The "Yellow Ribbon" movement, together with Ukrainians worldwide, continues to remind that Ukraine remembers its occupied cities. Every city under occupation awaits liberation, and today this message resonates through social media: Instagram and Twitter, where photos of Ukrainian resistance have already been seen by millions of users.

Hundreds of people from the temporarily occupied territories sent their greetings to Ukrainians on Independence Day through the "Yellow Ribbon" platform.

Thousands of Ukrainian artists, volunteers, military personnel, presenters, and opinion leaders joined the publications, telling about the courage and resilience of Ukrainians.

All this became possible thanks to the @zhovta_strichka_bot platform, created by those who could not stand aside and decided to tell the truth to the whole world.

Thank you to everyone who fights despite fear and danger. The struggle is never in vain, and the brave always find happiness – emphasize the participants of the movement, stressing that the spirit of Ukrainian resistance lives and unites the people.

Recall

The "Yellow Ribbon" movement presented the platform 24independence.day for greetings from residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine on Independence Day. The site allows sending personal greetings and words of support, uniting Ukrainians.