On the TOT, Ukraine was congratulated on Independence Day: photos of Ukrainian resistance were seen by millions on social networks

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
01:49 PM • 6634 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 15513 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 26099 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 24728 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 32283 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 68267 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 59649 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 32587 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 55807 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 35146 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3m/s
80%
747mm
Popular news
Lukashenka "congratulated" Ukraine on Independence Day: cynically wished to "find an answer to challenges"PhotoAugust 24, 09:09 AM • 13914 views
Carney on the war against Ukraine: we are experiencing a decisive moment, international support must be strengthenedAugust 24, 09:46 AM • 10759 views
Russian climber spent 11 days on Peak Pobeda in Kyrgyzstan and diedAugust 24, 09:59 AM • 15582 views
Canada will allocate over $1 billion for drone and ammunition supplies to Ukraine - PM CarneyAugust 24, 10:14 AM • 11538 views
Emergency in Yerevan: Russian fighter jet crashed into city infrastructure01:30 PM • 12963 views
Publications
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 32279 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 68263 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 40875 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 54286 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 41666 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Carney
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Keith Kellogg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 41672 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 27456 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 28537 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 31132 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 37486 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Construction
COVID-19
Euro

On the TOT, Ukraine was congratulated on Independence Day: photos of Ukrainian resistance were seen by millions on social networks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

The "Yellow Ribbon" movement, together with Ukrainians all over the world, reminds that Ukraine remembers its occupied cities. Hundreds of people from the temporarily occupied territories conveyed greetings to Ukrainians on Independence Day through the "Yellow Ribbon" platform.

On the TOT, Ukraine was congratulated on Independence Day: photos of Ukrainian resistance were seen by millions on social networks

Greetings on Ukraine's Independence Day are heard even from the occupied territories, demonstrating that Ukrainian resistance continues, and the liberation of cities remains an unwavering goal of the people. This was reported on Telegram by the "Yellow Ribbon" movement, writes UNN.

This was reported on Telegram by the "Yellow Ribbon" movement, writes UNN.

Details

The "Yellow Ribbon" movement, together with Ukrainians worldwide, continues to remind that Ukraine remembers its occupied cities. Every city under occupation awaits liberation, and today this message resonates through social media: Instagram and Twitter, where photos of Ukrainian resistance have already been seen by millions of users.

Hundreds of people from the temporarily occupied territories sent their greetings to Ukrainians on Independence Day through the "Yellow Ribbon" platform.

Thousands of Ukrainian artists, volunteers, military personnel, presenters, and opinion leaders joined the publications, telling about the courage and resilience of Ukrainians.

All this became possible thanks to the @zhovta_strichka_bot platform, created by those who could not stand aside and decided to tell the truth to the whole world.

Thank you to everyone who fights despite fear and danger. The struggle is never in vain, and the brave always find happiness

– emphasize the participants of the movement, stressing that the spirit of Ukrainian resistance lives and unites the people.

Recall

The "Yellow Ribbon" movement presented the platform 24independence.day for greetings from residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine on Independence Day. The site allows sending personal greetings and words of support, uniting Ukrainians.

Stepan Haftko

Society
Telegram
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Twitter
Instagram