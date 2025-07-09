X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns

The CEO of X (formerly Twitter), Linda Yaccarino, announced her resignation after two years at the helm. In a statement, she thanked Elon Musk for his trust and emphasized the platform's transformation into "a digital town square for all voices," UNN reports.

After two incredible years, I have decided to step down as CEO of X - reads the post from July 9.

Yaccarino also said that "the best is yet to come as X begins a new chapter with Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI, creator of the Grok chatbot." She added that she is "infinitely grateful" to Musk for "entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech."

We have done important early work necessary to ensure the safety of our users, especially children, and to restore advertiser trust. Now the best is yet to come as X begins a new chapter. X is truly a digital town square for all voices and the world's most powerful cultural signal. We could not have achieved this without the support of our users, business partners, and the most innovative team in the world - she added in the post.

Addition

Musk hired Yaccarino in May 2023 after buying Twitter for $44 billion (€37.6 billion) in late 2022. He then said that Yaccarino's role would focus primarily on managing the company's business operations, leaving him room to work on product design and new technologies.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Polish government wants the European Union to fine Elon Musk's American billionaire's xAI's Grok artificial intelligence after indecent comments about Polish politicians and anti-Semitic posts. In addition, the social network X, acquired by Musk, may be blocked in Poland.