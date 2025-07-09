$41.850.05
Zelenskyy to hold additional meetings with US representatives in Rome tomorrow: what's in focus
07:40 PM • 838 views
Zelenskyy to hold additional meetings with US representatives in Rome tomorrow: what's in focus
06:25 PM • 6282 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
02:59 PM • 61961 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 49357 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 58767 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 95453 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 56486 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 118708 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM • 56150 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 68323 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns

Kyiv • UNN

 • 441 views

X CEO Linda Yaccarino announced her resignation after two years at the helm, thanking Elon Musk for his trust. She emphasized the platform's transformation into a "digital town square for all voices" and noted that "the best is yet to come" with the xAI company.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns

The CEO of X (formerly Twitter), Linda Yaccarino, announced her resignation after two years at the helm. In a statement, she thanked Elon Musk for his trust and emphasized the platform's transformation into "a digital town square for all voices," UNN reports.

After two incredible years, I have decided to step down as CEO of X 

- reads the post from July 9.

Yaccarino also said that "the best is yet to come as X begins a new chapter with Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI, creator of the Grok chatbot." She added that she is "infinitely grateful" to Musk for "entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech."

We have done important early work necessary to ensure the safety of our users, especially children, and to restore advertiser trust. Now the best is yet to come as X begins a new chapter. X is truly a digital town square for all voices and the world's most powerful cultural signal. We could not have achieved this without the support of our users, business partners, and the most innovative team in the world 

- she added in the post.

Addition

Musk hired Yaccarino in May 2023 after buying Twitter for $44 billion (€37.6 billion) in late 2022. He then said that Yaccarino's role would focus primarily on managing the company's business operations, leaving him room to work on product design and new technologies.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Polish government wants the European Union to fine Elon Musk's American billionaire's xAI's Grok artificial intelligence after indecent comments about Polish politicians and anti-Semitic posts. In addition, the social network X, acquired by Musk, may be blocked in Poland. 

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

European Union
Elon Musk
Twitter
Poland
Tesla
