NSDC's Cyber Defense Center on the cyber attack on X: Musk did not blame Ukraine, he mentioned a Ukrainian IP address
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the NSDC's Cyber Defense Center explained that Musk was only talking about a Ukrainian IP address, not about Ukraine's involvement in the attack. According to him, IP addresses can be easily spoofed, and this could have been done by the Russians.
American entrepreneur, billionaire Elon Musk did not blame Ukraine for the cyberattack on X (Twitter). He mentioned a Ukrainian IP address. An internal investigation may show how these IP addresses were substituted, the Russians do this very easily.
This was stated by the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko in response to a journalist's question from UNN.
Musk did not say in Ukraine, Musk said Ukrainian IP. They can be substituted by the Russians, just as we can substitute Russian IP addresses. This is a technical point that many of our media people and bloggers have misinterpreted. Musk did not blame Ukraine, he mentioned a Ukrainian IP. He is a tech guy, he has a technical mindset. We turned this around, saying that Musk accused Ukraine of the attack on X. In fact, an internal investigation may show how these IPs were substituted, the Russians do this very easily.
When asked if he could confirm that Ukrainian special services were not involved in the attack on X, Kovalenko replied: "What sense would it make for Ukraine to do this? None."
Kovalenko noted that there is a large Ukrainian community on the social network X, which gathers significant aid for the Ukrainian army.
A large community that is respected in the English-speaking environment and not only, in the Spanish-speaking one. Ukraine would not harm itself in any way.
Supplement
Media reported that the owner of the social network X (Twitter) Elon Musk stated that a large-scale cyberattack was carried out on the platform on Monday, March 10, with IP addresses located in the area of Ukraine.
Earlier, the founder of X (Twitter) announced a large-scale cyberattack on the platform using significant resources. According to Musk, the attack may be orchestrated by a large organized group or a state.