The Australian Prime Minister and the NATO Secretary General discussed support for Ukraine and common security challenges

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte spoke in Canada about supporting Ukraine and common security challenges. This is reported by UNN with reference to the page of the Australian Prime Minister on the social network X (Twitter).

Today, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and I met in Canada to discuss common security challenges. We also spoke about Australia's unwavering support for Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion. - the Australian official said in a statement.

Anthony Albanese stressed that "in these uncertain times, upholding international rules and sovereignty is more important than ever."

Let us remind you

On Monday, June 16, the leaders of the Group of Seven gathered in the Canadian province of Alberta for this year's G7 summit. European politicians, as well as US President Donald Trump, arrived.

Trump leaves G7 summit early - White House