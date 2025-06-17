Trump leaves G7 summit early - White House

United States President Donald Trump is leaving the G7 summit early and returning to Washington. He will miss the last day of the event. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press secretary of the White House, Caroline Levitt, on the social network X, CNN.

Details

Caroline Levitt posted on social media about Trump's plan to cut short his participation in the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Canada.

According to her, Trump "had a great day at the G7 summit." In particular, he signed a major trade agreement with Great Britain and Prime Minister Kir Starmer.

Much has been achieved, but due to what is happening in the Middle East, President Trump will leave tonight (on the night of June 17 Kyiv time - ed.) after dinner with the heads of state - Levitt wrote.

According to CNN, Donald Trump was scheduled to leave Canada on Tuesday after a press conference.

Recall

Shortly before the White House announced his early departure, Trump, against the backdrop of the escalating situation between Iran and Israel, published a post on the Truth Social network: "Everyone should evacuate Tehran immediately!"

On Monday, June 16, the leaders of the Group of Seven gathered in the Canadian province of Alberta for this year's G7 summit. European politicians arrived, as well as US President Donald Trump.

The US President did not support the G7 statement calling on Israel and Iran to protect civilians. Trump said Iran must strike a deal and is ready to negotiate.