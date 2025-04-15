Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk call for the abolition of intellectual property laws - artists are outraged

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 16745 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 14749 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 19945 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29337 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 62274 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58523 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33786 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59553 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106700 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166255 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 52998 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 43620 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45922 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49496 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21947 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 16745 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50229 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 62274 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 58523 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 166255 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 22496 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20867 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22519 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24452 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27087 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk call for the abolition of intellectual property laws - artists are outraged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10266 views

Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk have called for the abolition of intellectual property laws, sparking outrage among artists who fear their work will be used to train AI.

Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk call for the abolition of intellectual property laws - artists are outraged

Twitter and Block co-founder Jack Dorsey has called for a radical change in the approach to intellectual property, proposing to completely abolish the relevant laws. His opinion was supported by Elon Musk, the current head of the social network X. This was reported by Mashable, writes UNN.

Details

On Friday, the co-founder of X (then Twitter) and Block (then Square) posted on X: "Delete all intellectual property laws." Elon Musk, the current leader of X, commented: "I agree."

Earlier, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gave an interview to Chris Anderson of TED at the conference of the same name. Anderson showed Altman an AI-generated Charlie Brown comic, saying, "It feels like intellectual property theft." Anderson asked if OpenAI has a licensing agreement with the Peanuts heirs.

Altman did not answer the question directly, but instead confirmed that OpenAI wants to "create tools that will lift [the creative spirit of humanity]", and then added, "We probably need to come up with some new model of creative product economics."

According to the media, the words of Dorsey, Musk, and Altman underscore the general opinion among entrepreneurs in the field of technology that copyright laws should evolve to take into account the potential of generative AI. OpenAI and Google have already openly lobbied the US government to allow AI models to be trained on protected works such as movies, articles, and music. They want such use to fall under the legal doctrine of fair use, and OpenAI calls it a matter of "national security."

The EU is preparing a retaliatory strike against major US technology companies and banks over Trump's mega-duties - media01.04.25, 21:30 • 15009 views

The creative community is actively opposing this practice. More than 50,000 artists, including Tom York, James Patterson, and Julianne Moore, have signed an open letter calling for a ban on the unlicensed use of their work to train AI. Another protest letter was signed by Hollywood celebrities, including Ron Howard, Paul McCartney, and Cynthia Erivo, and sent to the White House.

"Intellectual property law is rooted in the US Constitution as a tool to encourage creativity, not suppress it. It ensures that those who contribute to cultural and scientific progress are recognized, protected, and rewarded," said Atreya Mathur, director of legal research at the Center for Art Law, in an email to Mashable. "Repealing such laws would ignore that very purpose and devalue the work and rights of creators, including those whose work fuels these technologies."

As for X, Ed Newton-Rex, CEO of Fairly Trained, which advocates for ethical training data acquisition, said: "Tech executives are declaring total war on content creators who don't want their life's work looted for profit."

Other X users noted that Dorsey, who became a billionaire by founding his companies, did so with the protection of intellectual property rights.

The antitrust process against Meta starts in the USA: it may force Zuckerberg to sell Instagram14.04.25, 08:57 • 4194 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldTechnologies
Sam Altman
Mark Zuckerberg
OpenAI
White House
Elon Musk
Twitter
Instagram
Google
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79