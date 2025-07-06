Sybiga called on partners to invest in innovative Ukrainian technologies

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 21947 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 80624 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 94855 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 192077 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 327408 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 351121 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 140871 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 116430 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 127166 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 195192 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2.9m/s
57%
748mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy and Trump's Conversation: Kellogg Reveals DetailsJuly 6, 12:52 PM • 43848 views
In Rivne region, a TCC employee was hit on the head while checking documents of a group of peopleJuly 6, 01:03 PM • 3468 views
Women's mobilization: NSDC made a statementJuly 6, 01:24 PM • 37139 views
Syrskyi reported to the President on protection against long-range Russian strikesJuly 6, 01:37 PM • 22680 views
Son beat father to death in Dnipro: details of the crime03:27 PM • 6187 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 130587 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 327409 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 351122 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 210376 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 209218 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 192078 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 69049 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 190688 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 217447 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 186746 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Sybiga called on partners to invest in innovative Ukrainian technologies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called on foreign partners to invest in Ukrainian innovative developments for defense against the Russian Federation. He also emphasized the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia to deprive it of resources for its war machine.

Sybiga called on partners to invest in innovative Ukrainian technologies

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha appealed to international partners to invest in innovative Ukrainian developments and thus help Ukraine defend itself against Russia. Sybiha wrote about this on the X (Twitter) platform on Sunday, July 6, as reported by UNN.

Details

The minister noted that the war into which Russia dragged Ukraine led to the emergence of innovative technologies, especially in military affairs, and these innovations are needed not for attack — but for defense.

Since we had to defend ourselves, we learned to innovate. Ukraine is now a technologically advanced country that has succeeded in drones, combat AI, cybersecurity, digital governance and banking, and other areas. We call on partners to invest more in Ukrainian technologies and help us mass-produce our best innovations. This is a win-win partnership: those who help us now will directly benefit from our innovations in the future.

- the post says.

According to him, Ukraine is already contributing to transatlantic security, and Ukrainian technologies will strengthen both it and its partners. The minister added that sanctions imposed and potentially strengthened by Ukraine's partners are also of great importance.

The minister noted that "at the same time, sanctions against Russia must be strengthened."

"Right now. Every microchip denied to Moscow is a life saved. Russia must be deprived of all resources for its war machine. Oil revenues must be cut. Moscow's access to technology must be completely blocked," Sybiha said.

Recall

Ukraine is scaling up the production of long-range weapons and interceptor drones. Agreements have been concluded with an American company for drone production and with Denmark for joint weapons production abroad.

Ukraine will never agree to any restrictions on its defense capabilities – MFA06.07.25, 12:34 • 1568 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsTechnologies
Andrii Sybiha
Denmark
United States
Ukraine
Twitter
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9