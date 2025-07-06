Sybiga called on partners to invest in innovative Ukrainian technologies

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha appealed to international partners to invest in innovative Ukrainian developments and thus help Ukraine defend itself against Russia. Sybiha wrote about this on the X (Twitter) platform on Sunday, July 6, as reported by UNN.

Details

The minister noted that the war into which Russia dragged Ukraine led to the emergence of innovative technologies, especially in military affairs, and these innovations are needed not for attack — but for defense.

Since we had to defend ourselves, we learned to innovate. Ukraine is now a technologically advanced country that has succeeded in drones, combat AI, cybersecurity, digital governance and banking, and other areas. We call on partners to invest more in Ukrainian technologies and help us mass-produce our best innovations. This is a win-win partnership: those who help us now will directly benefit from our innovations in the future. - the post says.

According to him, Ukraine is already contributing to transatlantic security, and Ukrainian technologies will strengthen both it and its partners. The minister added that sanctions imposed and potentially strengthened by Ukraine's partners are also of great importance.

The minister noted that "at the same time, sanctions against Russia must be strengthened."

"Right now. Every microchip denied to Moscow is a life saved. Russia must be deprived of all resources for its war machine. Oil revenues must be cut. Moscow's access to technology must be completely blocked," Sybiha said.

Recall

Ukraine is scaling up the production of long-range weapons and interceptor drones. Agreements have been concluded with an American company for drone production and with Denmark for joint weapons production abroad.

