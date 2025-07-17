July 17: International Tattoo Day, Justice Day, Ethnographer Day, and Emoji Day

Today, July 17, Ukraine celebrates World Day for International Justice, Tattoo Day, Ethnographer's Day, World Emoji Day, and the Day of the Holy Great Martyr Marina (Margaret of Antioch), writes UNN.

Details

International Tattoo Day

International Tattoo Day is celebrated annually on July 17 as a holiday for tattoo enthusiasts. It is a day to recognize tattooing as a form of personal, cultural, and artistic self-expression.

This date was chosen in honor of the first female tattoo artist in the USA, Margaret Parlor.

The holiday was first widely celebrated in 2016 thanks to social media and tattoo culture enthusiasts.

Previously, in ancient civilizations, tattoos had spiritual, tribal, or warrior significance, while today they are about art, memory, identity, or aesthetics.

In many countries, tattoos have become part of pop culture, fashion, and individuality. And in Ukraine, more and more patriotic tattoos are now appearing — tryzuby (tridents), slogans, invasion dates, portraits of fallen comrades.

Tattoo culture is actively developing: more and more people are becoming tattoo artists and opening studios.

World Day for International Justice

World Day for International Justice is celebrated annually on July 17 to commemorate the adoption of the Rome Statute in 1998 — the document that established the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

The purpose of this day is to support international justice, the rule of law, and human rights, as well as to counter war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity. In addition, this day serves as a reminder that impunity should not remain the norm in the world.

World Day for International Justice is also called Justice Day, ICC Day, or Justice Day.

The symbols of international justice are the scales, Themis's sword, or the Peace Palace in The Hague.

Ethnographer's Day

This is a professional holiday for Ukrainian researchers of culture, traditions, customs, everyday life, and spiritual heritage of the people, unofficially celebrated on the birthday of the prominent Ukrainian ethnographer Fedir Vovk.

Fedir Vovk was one of the first scholars who proved the anthropological unity of Ukrainians and defended Ukrainian identity at the international level. He authored works on wedding rituals, embroidered shirts, pysanky (Easter eggs), and traditional houses.

The results of ethnography in Ukraine can be seen in:

Open-air Museum in Pyrohiv (Kyiv);

Shevchenko Hai in Lviv;

Ethno-festivals: “Krayina Mriy” (Dreamland), “Folk-vyr”, “Zashkiv”.

World Emoji Day

This is an annual celebration of all smileys, pictograms, gestures, and symbols used daily in digital communication.

Most systems, especially Apple, display a calendar icon with the date "July 17" — which is why this day was chosen as the official emoji holiday.

It was founded in 2014 by Jeremy Burge, the creator of the largest online emoji reference Emojipedia.

On July 17, social media users should expect the presentation of new emojis on platforms such as Apple, Google, Twitter, and others.

Social media usually launches challenges, flash mobs, and top 10 favorite emojis. Thematic articles, sticker packs, AR filters, and emoji merchandise are released.

An interesting fact – the first emojis appeared in Japan in 1999.

Church holiday

The Day of the Holy Great Martyr Marina (Margaret of Antioch) is celebrated on July 17 (according to the Julian calendar).

Saint Great Martyr Marina (in the Greek tradition — Margaret of Antioch) is an early Christian saint of the 3rd century who suffered a martyr's death for her faith in Christ.

She was born in the territory of modern Turkey, in Antioch in Pisidia. She was the daughter of a pagan priest, and at the age of 15, she converted to Christianity.

She refused to marry the Roman ruler Olymbrius because she wanted to preserve her faith and purity. For this, she was brutally tortured, thrown into prison, burned with fire, and immersed in water.

According to tradition, an angel miraculously healed her, and the devil came to her in the form of a serpent.

Eventually, she was executed by beheading, accepting death with prayer.

Recall

On July 16, Ukraine celebrated Accountant and Auditor Day, and worldwide – PR Specialist Day, International Drag Culture Day, Hot Dog Day, and World Snake Day. Also on this day, the memory of the holy martyr Athenogenes is honored.

On the occasion of Hot Dog Day, UNN prepared a selection of five hot dog recipes, including classic, cheddar and bacon, New York-style, sweet, and vegan.

To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated