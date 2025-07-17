July 17: International Tattoo Day, Justice Day, Ethnographer Day, and Emoji Day

$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
04:00 AM • 20490 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 33964 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 61743 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 54963 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 62041 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 144838 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 64532 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 75540 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 89868 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
July 16, 07:08 AM • 91465 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1.8m/s
81%
745mm
Popular news
Slovakia will never support the EU's rejection of Russian gas and asks to postpone sanctions - FicoJuly 16, 09:14 PM • 37550 views
Trump is a patient man, but there's a nuance: US State Department on the 50-day deadline for RussiaJuly 16, 09:28 PM • 23696 views
Large-scale operation against pro-Russian hacker network carried out in Europe: detailsJuly 16, 10:55 PM • 21025 views
"Incredible Innovation": Kellogg Praises Ukrainian Drone Production01:16 AM • 17273 views
Drone hit a high-rise building in Voronezh, there are casualties01:38 AM • 31115 views
Publications
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack04:00 AM • 20487 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 144834 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 113516 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 265962 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 181271 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Keith Kellogg
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Lithuania
Poland
Kharkiv
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 121887 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 146568 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 90558 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 105128 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 130856 views
Actual
Facebook
BM-30 Smerch
MIM-104 Patriot
Truth Social
Leopard 2

July 17: International Tattoo Day, Justice Day, Ethnographer Day, and Emoji Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2596 views

July 17 marks International Tattoo Day, World Day for International Justice, Ethnographer Day, and World Emoji Day. On this day, the memory of the Holy Great Martyr Marina is also honored.

July 17: International Tattoo Day, Justice Day, Ethnographer Day, and Emoji Day

Today, July 17, Ukraine celebrates World Day for International Justice, Tattoo Day, Ethnographer's Day, World Emoji Day, and the Day of the Holy Great Martyr Marina (Margaret of Antioch), writes UNN.

Details 

International Tattoo Day 

International Tattoo Day is celebrated annually on July 17 as a holiday for tattoo enthusiasts. It is a day to recognize tattooing as a form of personal, cultural, and artistic self-expression.

This date was chosen in honor of the first female tattoo artist in the USA, Margaret Parlor. 

The holiday was first widely celebrated in 2016 thanks to social media and tattoo culture enthusiasts.

Previously, in ancient civilizations, tattoos had spiritual, tribal, or warrior significance, while today they are about art, memory, identity, or aesthetics.

In many countries, tattoos have become part of pop culture, fashion, and individuality. And in Ukraine, more and more patriotic tattoos are now appearing — tryzuby (tridents), slogans, invasion dates, portraits of fallen comrades. 

Tattoo culture is actively developing: more and more people are becoming tattoo artists and opening studios.

World Day for International Justice 

World Day for International Justice is celebrated annually on July 17 to commemorate the adoption of the Rome Statute in 1998 — the document that established the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

The purpose of this day is to support international justice, the rule of law, and human rights, as well as to counter war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity. In addition, this day serves as a reminder that impunity should not remain the norm in the world.

World Day for International Justice is also called Justice Day, ICC Day, or Justice Day.

The symbols of international justice are the scales, Themis's sword, or the Peace Palace in The Hague.

Ethnographer's Day 

This is a professional holiday for Ukrainian researchers of culture, traditions, customs, everyday life, and spiritual heritage of the people, unofficially celebrated on the birthday of the prominent Ukrainian ethnographer Fedir Vovk. 

Fedir Vovk was one of the first scholars who proved the anthropological unity of Ukrainians and defended Ukrainian identity at the international level. He authored works on wedding rituals, embroidered shirts, pysanky (Easter eggs), and traditional houses.

The results of ethnography in Ukraine can be seen in:

  • Open-air Museum in Pyrohiv (Kyiv);
    • Shevchenko Hai in Lviv;
      • Ethno-festivals: “Krayina Mriy” (Dreamland), “Folk-vyr”, “Zashkiv”.

        World Emoji Day 

        This is an annual celebration of all smileys, pictograms, gestures, and symbols used daily in digital communication.

        Most systems, especially Apple, display a calendar icon with the date "July 17" — which is why this day was chosen as the official emoji holiday.

        It was founded in 2014 by Jeremy Burge, the creator of the largest online emoji reference Emojipedia.

        On July 17, social media users should expect the presentation of new emojis on platforms such as Apple, Google, Twitter, and others.

        Social media usually launches challenges, flash mobs, and top 10 favorite emojis. Thematic articles, sticker packs, AR filters, and emoji merchandise are released. 

        An interesting fact – the first emojis appeared in Japan in 1999.

        Church holiday 

        The Day of the Holy Great Martyr Marina (Margaret of Antioch) is celebrated on July 17 (according to the Julian calendar).

        Saint Great Martyr Marina (in the Greek tradition — Margaret of Antioch) is an early Christian saint of the 3rd century who suffered a martyr's death for her faith in Christ.

        She was born in the territory of modern Turkey, in Antioch in Pisidia. She was the daughter of a pagan priest, and at the age of 15, she converted to Christianity.

        She refused to marry the Roman ruler Olymbrius because she wanted to preserve her faith and purity. For this, she was brutally tortured, thrown into prison, burned with fire, and immersed in water.

        According to tradition, an angel miraculously healed her, and the devil came to her in the form of a serpent.

        Eventually, she was executed by beheading, accepting death with prayer.

        Recall

        On July 16, Ukraine celebrated Accountant and Auditor Day, and worldwide – PR Specialist Day, International Drag Culture Day, Hot Dog Day, and World Snake Day. Also on this day, the memory of the holy martyr Athenogenes is honored.

        On the occasion of Hot Dog Day, UNN prepared a selection of five hot dog recipes, including classic, cheddar and bacon, New York-style, sweet, and vegan.

        To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated16.07.25, 15:16 • 144842 views

        Yana Sokolivska

        Yana Sokolivska

        SocietyCulture
        The Hague
        Japan
        United States
        Ukraine
        Apple Inc.
        Twitter
        Google
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9