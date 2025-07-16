$41.820.01
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11348 views

US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with NATO on arming Ukraine. Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, the Baltic states, the Netherlands, Canada, and Great Britain supported the initiative, while the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia refused.

To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated

On July 14, US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with NATO on arming Ukraine, but not all Alliance countries supported the initiative. UNN decided to find out who became an ally and who refused and supports armed aggression and Russia's policy, calling for "peace."

Support for US President Donald Trump's express plan came primarily from Euro-Atlantic allies.

NATO and EU countries that supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine:

Germany

Position: one of the main partners of the initiative.

Actions: agreed to pay for new Patriot systems that the US will supply to Ukraine.

Statement: Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Germany is ready to take responsibility for strengthening Ukraine's security.

"We are also ready to purchase additional Patriot systems from the US to provide them to Ukraine," he said, as reported by Reuters.

Sweden

Position: active support for the initiative.

Actions: Defense Minister Pål Jonson confirmed readiness to finance part of the package.

Statement: "I welcome President Trump's important decision to make it possible to deliver more advanced weapons to Ukraine and significantly increase economic pressure on Russia," said Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on X, reassuring to continue his contribution to "rapid and substantial deliveries to Ukraine."

Denmark

Position: fully supports the plan.

Actions: preparing funds to finance American weapons.

Statements: Foreign Minister: "This is a quick and practical model of assistance."

Norway

Position: participation confirmed.

Actions: financial support, cooperation with NATO, air defense for Ukraine.

Statements: Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide also noted that the US-NATO agreement would make support for Ukraine more "targeted" and "sustainable," while sending a "clear signal" to the Kremlin.

Finland

Position: positive attitude.

Actions: participation expected after detailed analysis of the format.

Statements: President Alexander Stubb expressed support publicly (via X).

"I welcome President Donald Trump's decision to provide Ukraine with more weapons in the fight against Russia's illegal war of aggression," wrote Finnish President Alexander Stubb on X.

Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media16.07.25, 12:05 • 59884 views

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

Position: among the most active supporters.

Actions: support for the plan, desire to accelerate air defense deliveries.

Statements: Lithuania stated that "any scheme that provides Ukraine with more means of defense is correct."

Speaking to the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Tuesday, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys considered Trump's 50-day deadline for a ceasefire and secondary sanctions a "clear signal to Europe."

"Timely and important for Ukraine and its people. Effective air defense is urgently needed as Russia escalates brutal attacks on civilians, cities, and infrastructure," commented Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

Netherlands

Position: "positive attitude."

Actions: preparing to contribute through NATO, assessing which systems can be financed.

Canada

Position: approval of the initiative.

Actions: among the countries participating in financing purchases.

United Kingdom

Position: part of the coordination group.

Actions: considering financing the delivery of additional air defense and artillery systems.

Coordination: NATO.

Format: NATO took on the role of coordinator of funds, logistics, and transparent monitoring of transfers.

Structure: the initiative is integrated into the new "NATO Support & Procurement Agency" procurement platform.

At a meeting with Trump, Rutte stated that a significant number of NATO allies, including Germany, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, and Canada, are ready to rearm Ukraine as part of the agreement.

"They all want to be part of this. And this is just the first wave. There will be more," he said, as reported by The Guardian.

Putin, ignoring Trump, may continue war in Ukraine - Reuters15.07.25, 17:35 • 7424 views

Countries that did not support the initiative:

Czech Republic

Position: the government is not joining the American initiative to transfer Patriot systems through NATO.

Reason: the Czech Republic is already pursuing its own initiative on ammunition for Ukraine and is focusing on this direction.

Statements: Prime Minister Petr Fiala clearly stated that the country will not join the NATO initiative to purchase weapons under the American program, but will instead focus on other support, such as the ammunition initiative.

Hungary

Position: Hungary will not participate in arming Ukraine.

Reason: the government's focus on "peaceful settlement" of the conflict and close ties with Russia.

Comment: Minister Szijjártó once again confirmed Budapest's neutral position, reported Hungarian media.

Slovakia

Position: categorical refusal to participate in the transfer of American weapons.

Reason: Prime Minister Robert Fico advocates for an end to arms supplies and calls for negotiations with Russia.

Statements: "We should not add fuel to the fire. Peace is needed, not missiles."

European NATO allies and Canada will take on the "primary funding role" American weapons for Ukraine - Media15.07.25, 16:19 • 4474 views

Other countries

Attention should also be paid to those countries that have decided to maintain conditional neutrality and caution. Their positions remain not fully defined. Among them:

  • Italy — has not yet announced a clear position, but the coalition is divided, an assessment from parliament is expected;
    • Austria — a neutral country in NATO that does not participate in military aid;
      • Switzerland — maintains neutrality, does not participate in supplying weapons to any side.

        Zelenskyy held a meeting on the defense sector: details and participants16.07.25, 12:39 • 2540 views

        Recall

        On July 14, US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with NATO on arming Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called the agreement "really big," noting that this is the first wave of aid.

        Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies16.07.25, 06:38 • 86068 views

        Yana Sokolivska

        Yana Sokolivska

