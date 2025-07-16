$41.820.01
Zelenskyy held a meeting on the defense sector: details and participants

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1338 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with government officials on the defense sector, discussing weapons production and supplies for the army. Denys Shmyhal, Herman Smetanin, and Rustem Umerov were present at the meeting.

Zelenskyy held a meeting on the defense sector: details and participants

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he held a meeting on the defense sector with government officials responsible for the area, amid expected government reshuffles, writes UNN.

Held a meeting on the defense sector: our own weapons production, agreements with partners, supplies for the Ukrainian army. We are thoroughly analyzing the implementation of all contracts, agreements, and investment projects. We have identified steps that need to be taken in the near future, and key indicators by which the effectiveness of defense sector management will be assessed at the end of this year. There should be more Ukrainian weapons

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

In the photo from the meeting - Denys Shmyhal, Herman Smetanin, and Rustem Umerov.

Zelenskyy convened a meeting with Svyrydenko and Fedorov: discussed the first steps of the new government15.07.25, 13:32 • 3932 views

Addition

According to the latest versions of portfolio distribution in the new government, Umerov is leaving the post of Minister of Defense and is expected to become an ambassador, likely to the USA. Meanwhile, Denys Shmyhal, who resigned as Prime Minister, is expected to head the Ministry of Defense, which is to be merged with the Ministry of Strategic Industries, currently led by Smetanin.

Cabinet reshuffle: MP shared an updated version of portfolio distribution16.07.25, 11:39 • 2558 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
Rustem Umerov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
