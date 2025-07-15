$41.840.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

UNN Lite
Zelenskyy convened a meeting with Svyrydenko and Fedorov: discussed the first steps of the new government

Kyiv • UNN

 2260 views

President Zelenskyy held a meeting with Yulia Svyrydenko and Mykhailo Fedorov, discussing the first steps of the renewed government. The main tasks for the next six months include increasing weapons production, providing drones, deregulation, and implementing social programs.

Zelenskyy convened a meeting with Svyrydenko and Fedorov: discussed the first steps of the new government

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he held a meeting with First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, who has been proposed to become Prime Minister, and Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, where they discussed the first steps and tasks of the new government with an emphasis on increasing weapons production, providing drones, deregulation, and implementing social programs, writes UNN.

Meeting with Yulia Svyrydenko and Mykhailo Fedorov. We are preparing the first steps of the renewed government. We detailed the tasks for the next six months

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Svyrydenko announced the priority tasks that the renewed government will face14.07.25, 17:52

The President emphasized: "The main thing is to increase the production of our own weapons in Ukraine, fully ensure the contracting of the necessary volumes of all types of drones for the Defense Forces of Ukraine, carry out significant deregulation and unleash the internal economic potential of our country, and also ensure the full implementation of social support programs for our people."

"We determined what results can be achieved in the first six months of the new government's work," the Head of State noted.

Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers15.07.25, 09:35

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
