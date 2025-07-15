Zelenskyy convened a meeting with Svyrydenko and Fedorov: discussed the first steps of the new government

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he held a meeting with First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, who has been proposed to become Prime Minister, and Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, where they discussed the first steps and tasks of the new government with an emphasis on increasing weapons production, providing drones, deregulation, and implementing social programs, writes UNN.

Meeting with Yulia Svyrydenko and Mykhailo Fedorov. We are preparing the first steps of the renewed government. We detailed the tasks for the next six months - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President emphasized: "The main thing is to increase the production of our own weapons in Ukraine, fully ensure the contracting of the necessary volumes of all types of drones for the Defense Forces of Ukraine, carry out significant deregulation and unleash the internal economic potential of our country, and also ensure the full implementation of social support programs for our people."

"We determined what results can be achieved in the first six months of the new government's work," the Head of State noted.

