Svyrydenko announced the priority tasks that the renewed government will face

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1672 views

Yulia Svyrydenko, whom President Zelenskyy offered to head the government, announced the priority tasks: strengthening the economy, expanding support programs for Ukrainians, and scaling up weapons production. She emphasized deregulation, expenditure reduction, and protection of entrepreneurship.

Svyrydenko announced the priority tasks that the renewed government will face

Yulia Svyrydenko, whom President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to head the government, announced the priority tasks that the renewed Cabinet of Ministers will face, UNN reports.

Svyrydenko thanked Zelenskyy for his trust — "and for the opportunity to serve Ukraine at this crucial time."

According to her, the Head of State outlined the priority tasks he sees for the renewed government:

  • strengthening Ukraine's economic potential;
    • expanding support programs for Ukrainians;
      • scaling up the production of its own weapons.

        These tasks can be achieved through significant deregulation, elimination of any bureaucratic obstacles, reduction of non-critical state expenditures and duplication of functions of state institutions, protection of entrepreneurship, and full concentration of state resources for the defense of Ukraine and recovery after hostilities.

        - Svyrydenko wrote.

        According to her, first and foremost, this is ensuring the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine and guaranteeing the stability of our state. The state apparatus has no right to waste the resources and potential of our country. Ukraine deserves to be among the strongest economies in Europe. Ukrainian society should receive clearer tools for social support. Every Ukrainian soldier, every Ukrainian veteran deserves concrete and tangible state respect and gratitude.

        The decision on the appointment of the Prime Minister of Ukraine is made by the Verkhovna Rada. We are preparing for interaction with the parliament and for presenting appropriate government steps.

        - Svyrydenko summarized.

        Antonina Tumanova

        Antonina Tumanova

        EconomyPolitics
        Yulia Svyrydenko
        Verkhovna Rada
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        Ukraine
