Macron and Trump discussed Russian drone invasion of Poland and situation in Middle East

French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump discussed the invasion of Russian drones into Poland and the situation in the Middle East, particularly Israeli strikes in Qatar. This was reported by UNN with reference to Macron's post on the social network X (Twitter).

Details

"A great phone conversation with President Trump. We discussed alarming developments in Russia's war against Ukraine, particularly after the invasion of Russian drones into Poland," the French President wrote.

According to Macron, the parties also shared concerns about the situation in the Middle East after Israeli strikes in Qatar.

"Close cooperation between Europeans and Americans is crucial on each of these fronts. Together, we can make a decisive contribution to peace and security," Macron summarized.

Recall

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. Rzeszów Airport is closed due to "unplanned military activity."

Russian kamikaze drones, attacking Ukraine, violated Polish airspace, causing international resonance. World leaders are calling for increased support for Ukraine and the defense of Europe.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki is holding talks with US President Donald Trump. This is happening against the backdrop of Russian drone attacks on Poland.

The Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine discussed with his French counterpart the intensification of Russian terror and the invasion of drones into Poland. Ukraine calls for a strong Western response and the provision of additional air defense systems.

