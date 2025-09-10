Trump reacted to Russian drone attack on Poland

$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
Exclusive
03:04 PM • 2168 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 11505 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
01:15 PM • 13048 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 16724 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
12:10 PM • 19882 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 47334 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 68087 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 55403 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 32868 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 37156 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
0m/s
52%
755mm
Popular news
First of the downed Russian UAVs that violated the country's airspace found in PolandPhotoSeptember 10, 06:04 AM • 41884 views
Trump was asked about Russian drones over Poland: he answered with one wordVideoSeptember 10, 07:17 AM • 39840 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 32917 views
A 23-year-old teacher has been detained in Vinnytsia Oblast, who is allegedly involved in the murder of two of his students.10:25 AM • 30705 views
Consequences of the Russian attack: 31 injured in Vinnytsia, industrial facility damagedPhoto11:41 AM • 17421 views
Publications
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 11499 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 47331 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 33130 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 68082 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 55399 views
Actual people
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Belarus
Lithuania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead12:07 PM • 3506 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 73923 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 67800 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 64101 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 132609 views
Actual
Financial Times
Diia (service)
Shahed-136
Facebook
Instagram

Trump reacted to Russian drone attack on Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Donald Trump reacted to the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones. NATO activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

Trump reacted to Russian drone attack on Poland

US President Donald Trump reacted to the Russian drone attack on Poland by asking - "what kind of violation of Polish airspace by Russia is this". Trump wrote about this on his social network Truthsocial, reports UNN.

What kind of violation of Polish airspace by Russia with drones is this? It has begun 

- Trump wrote.

Addition

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded on the night of September 10.

Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. Fragments of one of them have already been found.

In addition, it became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.

NATO activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty due to the Russian drone attack.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
NATO
Donald Trump
Lithuania
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland