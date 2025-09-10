Trump reacted to Russian drone attack on Poland

US President Donald Trump reacted to the Russian drone attack on Poland by asking - "what kind of violation of Polish airspace by Russia is this". Trump wrote about this on his social network Truthsocial, reports UNN.

What kind of violation of Polish airspace by Russia with drones is this? It has begun - Trump wrote.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded on the night of September 10.

Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. Fragments of one of them have already been found.

In addition, it became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.

NATO activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty due to the Russian drone attack.