Wave of Russian fakes may strengthen EU Digital Services Act

$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
06:59 AM • 2366 views
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
06:07 AM • 9604 views
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine: weapons and sanctions on the agenda
Exclusive
06:03 AM • 13701 views
Why hedgehogs became active during the day: is this a sign of environmental problems in Ukraine
04:09 AM • 27706 views
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
July 13, 06:39 PM • 31216 views
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM • 51640 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 78326 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 99329 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 114566 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 109845 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
0m/s
53%
751mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy announced new long-range strikes on Russian territoryJuly 13, 09:48 PM • 19697 views
Enemy destroys grain fields in Kharkiv region: 60 hectares of wheat burned down - SESJuly 13, 11:19 PM • 19498 views
Night attack on Kharkiv region: "Shaheds" damaged an industrial enterprise in ChuhuivJuly 14, 12:17 AM • 21280 views
Merz: Trump's 30% tariffs will hit German exports "in the heart"July 14, 12:46 AM • 21757 views
Putin complains about the West's indifference to Russia's interests02:10 AM • 16858 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 240640 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 235736 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 218948 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 237904 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 266548 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Lindsey Graham
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Shostka
Sumy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 25704 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 24065 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 109826 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 74811 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 78449 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Bild
Shahed 131
The Guardian

Wave of Russian fakes may strengthen EU Digital Services Act

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Europe is facing a new wave of AI-fueled Russian disinformation, doubling bot attacks on email and media. This tests the EU's Digital Services Act, which may become stricter.

Wave of Russian fakes may strengthen EU Digital Services Act

Europe's battle against Kremlin disinformation, fueled by artificial intelligence, seems to be reaching a new level, due to the doubling of Russian bot attacks on email, media, and communities. The question is whether Brussels can adapt as quickly as neural networks.

This is stated in the material by Chris Kremidas-Courtney, a researcher at the European Policy Centre, reported by Euractiv and UNN.

Details

Kremlin-linked AI networks are flooding European fact-checking services with deepfakes, fake articles, and bot-driven hoaxes. All of this is testing Europe's Digital Services Act. Currently, the rules only require real-time platform accountability; cross-border threat exchange is also in effect. But the next wave of Russian-sponsored fakes could change public discourse in the EU. The key question is whether Brussels and the platforms it seeks to regulate can keep pace with the innovations used by the disinformation campaign.

Reference

Since June 2024, the Kremlin-led "Overload" operation has become the longest-running disinformation blitz campaign against the fact-checking community in Europe.

- writes the author of the material.

AI-driven variants of the "Overload" operation's narratives are appearing faster than fact-checkers can debunk them. This is evidenced by a report from CheckFirst and Reset Tech. For now, Europe's information space is in an endless game of "whack-a-mole" against disinformation.

Cybercrime is on the rise in Germany due to attacks by pro-Russian hackers - media03.06.25, 18:14 • 3549 views

Since September 2024, a Russian-backed operation (also known as "Matryoshka") has more than doubled its email attacks, overwhelming media and communities. This means fact-checking is burdened, with an average of 2.6 fabricated proposals per day.

But the problem is different:

fake emails are just the tip of the iceberg for this coordinated propaganda machine. This machine includes some 11,000 crypto-themed bot "reposters" on Twitter/X and thousands of fake videos.

- writes Euractiv, citing the Overload report.

Anti-Ukrainian narratives and various types of discreditation

In France, Poland, and Moldova, Overload identified four pillars:

  • anti-Ukrainian aggression;
    • election intimidation;
      • personal discreditation;
        • a variety of panic, calls for violence

          Targeted campaigns require equally adapted counter-messages, as universal rebuttals leave gaps for the next hostile narrative

          - warns Chris Kremidas-Courtney, a research fellow at the European Policy Centre.

          Under the EU's Digital Services Act, Very Large Online Platforms (VLOPs) must quickly mitigate systemic risks such as election interference and incitement to violence.

          But so far, platforms have allowed reactivated accounts and abuses of paid authentication to slip through.

          If the EU allows this to continue, avoiding state audits, fines, or mandatory transparency, the DSA (cryptographic algorithm using a public key to create an electronic signature - ed.) risks becoming nothing more than a show, unfit to protect against state-sponsored disinformation, - emphasizes the author of the article.

          Recall

          The European Parliament recognized that Russia systematically uses disinformation, carries out cyberattacks, manipulates public opinion, and interferes in politics, including elections, in EU countries, the USA, and other states.

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          News of the WorldTechnologies
          European Union
          Brussels
          France
          Twitter
          Moldova
          Poland
          Tesla
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          S&P 500
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Brent Oil
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gold
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gas TTF
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9