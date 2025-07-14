Wave of Russian fakes may strengthen EU Digital Services Act

Europe's battle against Kremlin disinformation, fueled by artificial intelligence, seems to be reaching a new level, due to the doubling of Russian bot attacks on email, media, and communities. The question is whether Brussels can adapt as quickly as neural networks.

Kremlin-linked AI networks are flooding European fact-checking services with deepfakes, fake articles, and bot-driven hoaxes. All of this is testing Europe's Digital Services Act. Currently, the rules only require real-time platform accountability; cross-border threat exchange is also in effect. But the next wave of Russian-sponsored fakes could change public discourse in the EU. The key question is whether Brussels and the platforms it seeks to regulate can keep pace with the innovations used by the disinformation campaign.

Since June 2024, the Kremlin-led "Overload" operation has become the longest-running disinformation blitz campaign against the fact-checking community in Europe. - writes the author of the material.

AI-driven variants of the "Overload" operation's narratives are appearing faster than fact-checkers can debunk them. This is evidenced by a report from CheckFirst and Reset Tech. For now, Europe's information space is in an endless game of "whack-a-mole" against disinformation.

Since September 2024, a Russian-backed operation (also known as "Matryoshka") has more than doubled its email attacks, overwhelming media and communities. This means fact-checking is burdened, with an average of 2.6 fabricated proposals per day.

But the problem is different:

fake emails are just the tip of the iceberg for this coordinated propaganda machine. This machine includes some 11,000 crypto-themed bot "reposters" on Twitter/X and thousands of fake videos. - writes Euractiv, citing the Overload report.

Anti-Ukrainian narratives and various types of discreditation

In France, Poland, and Moldova, Overload identified four pillars:

anti-Ukrainian aggression;

election intimidation;

personal discreditation;

a variety of panic, calls for violence

Targeted campaigns require equally adapted counter-messages, as universal rebuttals leave gaps for the next hostile narrative - warns Chris Kremidas-Courtney, a research fellow at the European Policy Centre.

Under the EU's Digital Services Act, Very Large Online Platforms (VLOPs) must quickly mitigate systemic risks such as election interference and incitement to violence.

But so far, platforms have allowed reactivated accounts and abuses of paid authentication to slip through.

If the EU allows this to continue, avoiding state audits, fines, or mandatory transparency, the DSA (cryptographic algorithm using a public key to create an electronic signature - ed.) risks becoming nothing more than a show, unfit to protect against state-sponsored disinformation, - emphasizes the author of the article.

The European Parliament recognized that Russia systematically uses disinformation, carries out cyberattacks, manipulates public opinion, and interferes in politics, including elections, in EU countries, the USA, and other states.