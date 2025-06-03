Cybercrime is on the rise in Germany due to attacks by pro-Russian hackers - media

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
11:55 AM • 103423 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 115914 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 193393 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 102965 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 209022 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 131127 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 136454 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 126803 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 235694 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 170277 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3m/s
35%
747mm
Popular news

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 93384 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 103632 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 173116 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 91850 views

"New unique special operation": SSU reports that it has struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time - underwater and shows video

11:09 AM • 81500 views
Publications

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

02:43 PM • 24150 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 75098 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

11:55 AM • 103423 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 193393 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 173902 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Herman Galushchenko

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Karol Nawrocki

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Crimea

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

02:36 PM • 14303 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 75098 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 92433 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 104185 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 93907 views
Actual

Facebook

The New York Times

Mikoyan MiG-29

Sukhoi Su-27

S-300 missile system

Cybercrime is on the rise in Germany due to attacks by pro-Russian hackers - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 908 views

Cybercrime in Germany has risen to a record level due to attacks by pro-Russian and anti-Israeli groups. Losses amounted to €178.6 billion, with a crime clearance rate of 32%.

Cybercrime is on the rise in Germany due to attacks by pro-Russian hackers - media

Last year, cybercrime in Germany rose to a record level due to hacker attacks by pro-Russian and anti-Israeli groups, and the government said it would step up countermeasures to combat it. The Times of Israel writes about this referring to the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), writes UNN.

Details

Cybercrime is an increasing threat to our security. It is becoming increasingly aggressive, but our counter-strategies are also becoming more professional

– said German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt.

Last year, Germany recorded 131,391 cases of cybercrime, and another 201,877 cases were committed from abroad or from an unknown location, according to the BKA report.

According to the BKA, hacker attacks on German targets were carried out mainly by pro-Russian or anti-Israeli groups. The main targets were mainly state and federal institutions.

In particular, ransomware was actively used, when criminals copied and encrypted data. This is one of the main threats reported by 950 companies and institutions in 2024.

Microsoft warns that Russian cyberattacks are becoming more aggressive14.06.24, 15:40 • 14477 views

The German digital association Bitkom stated that the damage caused by cyberattacks last year amounted to 178.6 billion euros, which is approximately 30.4 billion euros more than in the previous year.

Dobrindt said that the government plans to expand the legal powers that the authorities can use to combat cybercrime and set higher security standards for companies.

The head of the BKA, Holger Münch, drew attention to the successes in the fight against cybercrime. In particular, he emphasized the successful closure of online platforms for arms trading.

At the same time, he noted that a constant problem remains that most criminals operate from abroad. The detection rate of cybercrimes is only 32%, which is significantly lower than the overall detection rate of criminal offenses at 58%.

Addition

An international special operation exposed a Russian network of hackers who infected more than 300,000 devices in various countries. Among the suspects are Russians and a Ukrainian, the investigation is ongoing.

16 members of the Russian hacker group Evil Corp were sanctioned by Britain, the USA and Australia. The group attacked British institutions using malware and ransomware, causing damage of over $100 million.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldTechnologies
Federal Criminal Police Office (Germany)
Australia
United Kingdom
Germany
United States
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9