Cybercrime is on the rise in Germany due to attacks by pro-Russian hackers - media

Last year, cybercrime in Germany rose to a record level due to hacker attacks by pro-Russian and anti-Israeli groups, and the government said it would step up countermeasures to combat it. The Times of Israel writes about this referring to the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), writes UNN.

Cybercrime is an increasing threat to our security. It is becoming increasingly aggressive, but our counter-strategies are also becoming more professional – said German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt.

Last year, Germany recorded 131,391 cases of cybercrime, and another 201,877 cases were committed from abroad or from an unknown location, according to the BKA report.

According to the BKA, hacker attacks on German targets were carried out mainly by pro-Russian or anti-Israeli groups. The main targets were mainly state and federal institutions.

In particular, ransomware was actively used, when criminals copied and encrypted data. This is one of the main threats reported by 950 companies and institutions in 2024.

The German digital association Bitkom stated that the damage caused by cyberattacks last year amounted to 178.6 billion euros, which is approximately 30.4 billion euros more than in the previous year.

Dobrindt said that the government plans to expand the legal powers that the authorities can use to combat cybercrime and set higher security standards for companies.

The head of the BKA, Holger Münch, drew attention to the successes in the fight against cybercrime. In particular, he emphasized the successful closure of online platforms for arms trading.

At the same time, he noted that a constant problem remains that most criminals operate from abroad. The detection rate of cybercrimes is only 32%, which is significantly lower than the overall detection rate of criminal offenses at 58%.

An international special operation exposed a Russian network of hackers who infected more than 300,000 devices in various countries. Among the suspects are Russians and a Ukrainian, the investigation is ongoing.

16 members of the Russian hacker group Evil Corp were sanctioned by Britain, the USA and Australia. The group attacked British institutions using malware and ransomware, causing damage of over $100 million.