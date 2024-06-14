Microsoft warns that Russian cyberattacks are becoming more aggressive

Russian cyberattacks on foreign governments and organizations are becoming more aggressive and harder to prevent. This was stated by Microsoft Vice President Brad Smith, Sky News reports, UNN reports.

Details

Smith spoke before the U.S. House of Representatives' Homeland Security Committee. He said that Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service is still "one of the most well-resourced" and powerful "cyber agencies in the world.

Hackers attack Ukrainian military and civil servants via Signal - Gosspetsvyaz

According to him, Russian intelligence has become more aggressive over the past year. Microsoft's vice president explained that now, when experts detect Russian activity in the online environment, it does not withdraw from it, but rather doubles down on its attacks.

Smith noted that in this case, the situation turns into a kind of "hand-to-hand combat" in cyberspace.

Addendum

In addition, Microsoft's vice president warned of a direct link between state activities and cybercrime, especially in Russia and North Korea.

It is one thing to engage in a cyber battle with four separate adversaries [Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran], but it is a completely different scenario if two or all four of these countries act in tandem - said Brad Smith

Recall

Switzerland suffered minor cyberattacks on government websites and organizations participating in the Peace Summit, causing minor disruptions.