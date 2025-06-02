Musk announced the launch of the XChat messenger with Bitcoin-style encryption

Entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk has announced the launch of a new messenger called XChat. Despite promises of developing new technology, the crypto community and technical experts have greeted the news with skepticism, UNN writes, citing Musk's message in X.

Details

The brand new XChat is being rolled out with encryption, disappearing messages, and the ability to send any files. Audio/video calls are also available - Musk wrote.

Musk also reported that the main feature of XChat was the use of the Rust programming language and "Bitcoin-style" encryption. However, CCN writes that experts pointed out that transactions in Bitcoin are signed, not encrypted.

Bitcoin BTC $104,470.00 mostly uses signatures, not encryption. It's like saying we're launching a water rocket because NASA uses hydrogen and oxygen. - commented Ian Miers, associate professor at the University of Maryland.

The expert also stressed that the terms "Bitcoin-style" and "Rust" are not an encryption specification and do not indicate high security for the messenger.

If encrypted messages are not stored exclusively in the application, they are most likely not just in Rust - Miers explained.

XChat promises end-to-end encryption, disappearing messages, and the ability to send any files, including audio and video, without being tied to a phone number. However, experts believe that the announced technical details do not yet give a clear picture of the reliability and security of the new platform.

Currently, the Bitcoin market remains stable - according to CoinDesk, the exchange rate is holding at around $105,000 after falling by more than 3% last week.

Addition

Elon Musk has denied reports that his company xAI has reached an agreement with Telegram to cooperate on the implementation of artificial intelligence technology in the messenger. Earlier, Pavel Durov announced the appearance of the Grok chatbot in Telegram.