Musk announced the launch of the XChat messenger with Bitcoin-style encryption

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans
11:49 AM • 14324 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

11:45 AM • 20162 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 96476 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 120896 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 183391 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 202644 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 118609 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 260335 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 185957 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 123935 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2m/s
44%
750mm
Popular news

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

June 2, 05:57 AM • 126973 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

06:58 AM • 39252 views

Special operation "Spiderweb": in NSDC CCD reported on the destruction of at least 13 Russian aircraft

07:10 AM • 22067 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 42437 views

Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul coordinated its positions with European partners before negotiations with Russia

09:10 AM • 12715 views
Publications

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

11:49 AM • 14341 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 260342 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 306950 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 320364 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 326074 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

John Healey

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

Turkey

Kyiv

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 42900 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 105847 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 185959 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 128653 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 159713 views
Actual

Kalibr (missile family)

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Brent Crude

Fox News

Musk announced the launch of the XChat messenger with Bitcoin-style encryption

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1028 views

Elon Musk announced XChat with encryption, disappearing messages and file transfer features. Experts question the platform's security, pointing to inaccuracies in the description of the encryption.

Musk announced the launch of the XChat messenger with Bitcoin-style encryption

Entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk has announced the launch of a new messenger called XChat. Despite promises of developing new technology, the crypto community and technical experts have greeted the news with skepticism, UNN writes, citing Musk's message in X.

 Details

The brand new XChat is being rolled out with encryption, disappearing messages, and the ability to send any files. Audio/video calls are also available

- Musk wrote. 

Musk also reported that the main feature of XChat was the use of the Rust programming language and "Bitcoin-style" encryption. However, CCN writes that experts pointed out that transactions in Bitcoin are signed, not encrypted.

Bitcoin BTC $104,470.00 mostly uses signatures, not encryption. It's like saying we're launching a water rocket because NASA uses hydrogen and oxygen.

- commented Ian Miers, associate professor at the University of Maryland.

The expert also stressed that the terms "Bitcoin-style" and "Rust" are not an encryption specification and do not indicate high security for the messenger.

If encrypted messages are not stored exclusively in the application, they are most likely not just in Rust

-  Miers explained.

XChat promises end-to-end encryption, disappearing messages, and the ability to send any files, including audio and video, without being tied to a phone number. However, experts believe that the announced technical details do not yet give a clear picture of the reliability and security of the new platform.

Currently, the Bitcoin market remains stable - according to CoinDesk, the exchange rate is holding at around $105,000 after falling by more than 3% last week. 

Addition

Elon Musk has denied reports that his company xAI has reached an agreement with Telegram to cooperate on the implementation of artificial intelligence technology in the messenger. Earlier, Pavel Durov announced the appearance of the Grok chatbot in Telegram. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Bitcoin
Elon Musk
Telegram
Twitter
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9