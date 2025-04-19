$41.380.17
Macron invites researchers from around the world to France and announces financial support

Kyiv • UNN

 • 442 views

French President Emmanuel Macron invited foreign researchers to choose his country and Europe. He announced a financial support program and launched a platform for receiving scientists and collecting their projects.

Macron invites researchers from around the world to France and announces financial support

French President Emmanuel Macron called on foreign researchers to work in his country, announcing a program of their financial support. This is reported by UNN with reference to Macron's page on the social network X (Twitter) and the publication Le Figaro.

Details

According to the French president, in his country, 'research is a priority, innovation is a culture, and science is a boundless horizon'.

"Researchers from all over the world, choose France, choose Europe! See you on May 5," wrote Macron, attaching a link to the announcement of a platform to support universities and other research institutions with the relocation costs of foreign scientists to France.  

According to Le Figaro, and sources close to the French president, on May 5, Macron will gather the 'large scientific community' for a meeting, the details of which remain undefined for now. In parallel, the French government has launched the Choose France for Science platform, which, according to the press release, is 'the first step in preparing to welcome international researchers'.

It is noted that after Donald Trump's return to the White House in January this year, researchers and universities have come under pressure from his administration and fear for their future. More and more scientists and future researchers are contemplating emigration from the country, which was previously considered a scientific haven in many fields.

In France, the Minister of Higher Education and Research, Philippe Baptiste, has instructed universities since the beginning of March to develop ways to accommodate such researchers.

The current international situation creates conditions for an unprecedented wave of mobility among scientists worldwide, and France seeks to become a destination for those who wish to continue their research in Europe, relying on our research infrastructure

- it is stated in a joint statement by Baptiste, Minister of Education Élisabeth Borne, and Secretary-General for Investment Bruno Bonnell.

The launched platform aims to collect projects from international researchers willing to relocate to Europe. Research topics must cover health, climate and biodiversity, digital technologies and artificial intelligence, space, and agriculture.

Recall

The Trump administration proposed to cut NASA's funding in 2026 by almost half, to $3.9 billion. A number of important initiatives will be halted, including the return of soil from Mars.

The Trump administration froze more than $2.2 billion for Harvard University15.04.25, 02:35 • 7015 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsEducation
NASA
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
Europe
United States
Twitter
