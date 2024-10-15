12 out of 17 drones were shot down in the sky over Ukraine. Enemy fired 7 missiles at Mykolaiv region
Kyiv • UNN
At night, 12 out of 17 Russian attack drones were shot down over Ukraine. The enemy also launched missile attacks on Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions.
In the skies over Ukraine , 12 out of 17 attack drones launched by Russian troops were shot down overnight. Four drones were lost in the area. The Russian army also fired 7 S-300/400 missiles at Mykolaiv region and two X-59 missiles at Chernihiv and Sumy regions. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday, UNN reports .
On the night of October 15, the enemy reportedly struck Mykolaiv region with 7 S-300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the TOT of Crimea, two X-59 guided missiles in Chernihiv and Sumy regions from the airspace of Kursk region, and 17 attack UAVs (launch areas: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation)
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces were involved in repelling the attack.
As a result of the air combat, 12 enemy UAVs were shot down in Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Odesa, Poltava, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions. Four Russian drones were lost, presumably as a result of active electronic warfare countermeasures. Another UAV is still in the air. Combat work continues!
Mykolaiv under fire: as a result of a rocket attack, the number of victims increased to 16, one woman was killed15.10.24, 07:29 • 48457 views