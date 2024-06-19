Russian drone attack damages buildings in Kirovohrad region, no casualties

In Kirovohrad region, in Oleksandrivsk district, as a result of an enemy drone attack, windows in several buildings were damaged, no one was injured, the head of the Kirovohrad RMA, Andriy Raykovych, said on Wednesday morning, UNN reports.

Details

"As a result of an enemy drone attack in the Oleksandriya district, windows in several buildings were damaged. Preliminary - no casualties," Rajkovic wrote on Telegram after the night attack by Russian Federation.

Air defense forces shot down 19 out of 21 "shaheds"