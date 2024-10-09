Woman sentenced to 6 years in prison for burning down a military man's car on request

A woman who burned down a soldier's car in the Kirovohrad region was sentenced to six years in prison. This was stated by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Prosecutors proved in court that the convict joined one of the Telegram communities. There, she received an offer to set fire to military property in the city for money and agreed to do it in order to earn money.

In fulfillment of the task, she set fire to a Mitsubishi L200 car used during her service as a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine. For this, she was promised a monetary reward of UAH 10 thousand

The incident occurred on June 30, 2024, late in the evening, when the National Guard member returned home.

The incident occurred on June 30, 2024, late in the evening, when the National Guard member returned home. Following a public prosecution by prosecutors of the Kirovohrad Regional Prosecutor's Office, a resident of Oleksandriia was found guilty of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period and damaging other people's property by arson (part 1 of Article 114-1, part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the Prosecutor General's Office summarized.

