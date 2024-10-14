Explosions in Kirovohrad region: preliminary, defense forces were involved
Kyiv • UNN
Loud explosions were heard in the Oleksandriya community of Kirovohrad region during an air raid. According to preliminary data, the defense forces were working, and there were no casualties.
There were explosions in Kirovograd region. This was reported by Oleksandriya Mayor Serhiy Kuzmenko, UNN reports.
Loud explosions were heard in the Oleksandriya community during an air raid.
Preliminary - defense forces were working, no casualties
Earlier, the Air Force informed about enemy UAVs that were spotted in Kirovohrad region.