A rescuer died while extinguishing a fire in a workshop in Kirovohrad region - SES

A 29-year-old firefighter died while extinguishing the roof and equipment of a workshop at an enterprise in Vlasivka, Oleksandriya district, Kirovohrad region. Experts are investigating the cause of the fire, which was extinguished in the late afternoon, and the circumstances of the rescuer's death. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reported.

The fire started around 4 am in the village of Vlasivka, Oleksandriya district. The roof and equipment of a workshop at the enterprise on the area of 750 square meters were burning. A 29-year-old firefighter died while working at the scene. , the SES reported.

Details

It is noted that at 16:14 the fire was extinguished by the joint efforts of rescuers and firefighters of the local fire brigade of Vlasivka.

Experts are investigating the cause of the fire and the circumstances of the rescuer's death.

Recall

