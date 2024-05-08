Almost 60 yards have already been inspected in Kirovohrad region after the Russian missile strike

In Kirovohrad region, 60 yards were inspected after the Russian attack. This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad RMA Andriy Raykovych, UNN reports.

According to updated information, almost 60 yards in the Svitlovodsk community have been surveyed after the missile attack. But the same number of applications have already been received from local residents - said the head of the RMA.

According to him, the commission continues to work.

Recall

The head of Kirovohrad RSA, Andriy Raykovych , reportedthat specialists are inspecting the damage caused by enemy rocket fire in the Oleksandriya district, power engineers will repair the damaged lines, and calls for economical consumption of electricity due to the difficult situation in the Ukrainian power grid.