In Kirovohrad region, experts examine damage caused by Russian missile strike: consequences of the attack are shown

Experts are inspecting the damage caused by enemy rocket fire in the Oleksandriya district of Kirovohrad region, there are damaged power lines. This was reported by the head of Kirovohrad RMA Andriy Raykovych, who called for economical consumption of electricity, UNN reports.

Details

"After the morning enemy rocket attack, a commission started its work in the Oleksandriya district. Experts are examining the extent of damage to each household and private garages. Power engineers will start repairing the damaged power lines," Rajkovic wrote on Telegram.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service in Kirovohrad region showed the consequences of the Russian attack.

Mr. Rajkovic also pointed out that the situation in Ukraine's energy system is extremely complicated.

"Power engineers are doing their best to quickly restore power lines and balance the power system after massive enemy attacks. [We all need to help them now. I ask for the most economical consumption, especially during peak hours," he said, asking mayors and leaders of large communities to also take care of the economical use of outdoor lighting in their respective territories.

"I would like to make a special appeal to businesses and entrepreneurs! I recommend limiting the use of electricity by turning off advertising signs, outdoor lighting, and reducing the intensity of lighting in retail spaces," the RMA chairman said.

An 8-year-old child was injured in Kirovohrad region as a result of shelling