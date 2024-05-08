An 8-year-old child was injured in Kirovohrad region as a result of shelling

A critical infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of an enemy missile attack on Kirovohrad region in Oleksandriya district. An 8-year-old child was injured. This was reported by the head of the RMA Andriy Raykovych, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, 13 private houses and almost three dozen garages were damaged.

All relevant services are on site.

