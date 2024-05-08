ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Forest burns in Donetsk region due to Russian shelling

Forest burns in Donetsk region due to Russian shelling

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russian shelling led to a fire of about 300 hectares of coniferous forest in the Liman community of Donetsk region, the consequences of which the prosecutor's office documented as a war crime.

The occupiers set fire to a forest in the Lyman community in Donetsk region, and prosecutors are documenting the consequences. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on May 7, 2024, the Russian army allegedly fired artillery at the territory of the Yampol forestry of the Liman Forestry State Enterprise. As a result of the munitions hit, trees and forest floor caught fire.

The fire engulfed about 300 hectares of coniferous trees. As of now, the fire area has been significantly reduced thanks to the actions of rescuers.

Local prosecutors are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces.

Under the procedural supervision of prosecutors of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings over violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine

