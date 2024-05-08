Forest burns in Donetsk region due to Russian shelling

The occupiers set fire to a forest in the Lyman community in Donetsk region, and prosecutors are documenting the consequences. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on May 7, 2024, the Russian army allegedly fired artillery at the territory of the Yampol forestry of the Liman Forestry State Enterprise. As a result of the munitions hit, trees and forest floor caught fire.

The fire engulfed about 300 hectares of coniferous trees. As of now, the fire area has been significantly reduced thanks to the actions of rescuers.

Local prosecutors are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces.

Under the procedural supervision of prosecutors of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings over violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

