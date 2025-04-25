$41.690.02
Petro Poroshenko's wife filed a lawsuit against her husband for property division

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1110 views

The wife of the fifth President of Ukraine has filed a lawsuit regarding the division of jointly acquired property. The amount of the claim is more than 17 billion hryvnias, the preparatory hearing is scheduled.

Petro Poroshenko's wife filed a lawsuit against her husband for property division

The wife of the fifth president, Petro Poroshenko, Maryna, filed a lawsuit against him in court regarding the division of property. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Unified State Register of Court Cases.

On March 28, 2025, a statement of claim regarding the division of property of spouses from Maryna Poroshenko was received by the Kryzhopil Court of Vinnytsia Oblast. It is noted that the price of the claim is UAH 17,102,703,811.40.

The court decided to accept the statement of claim for consideration and open the relevant proceedings. The preparatory hearing was scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on April 29, 2025.

In the register of court cases scheduled for consideration, Maryna Poroshenko is the plaintiff and Petro Poroshenko is the defendant.

We remind

In December 2021, the State Bureau of Investigation announced a suspicion to Poroshenko of treason and aiding terrorist groups. The fifth president and other figures in the case are suspected of purchasing coal in ORDLO at state expense. The investigation revealed that more than UAH 200 million was transferred to the occupation authorities in 2014-2015, while the scheme cost the state budget of Ukraine about UAH 1.5 billion.

Poroshenko became richer by 4.6 billion hryvnias in 2024, and he transferred a third of these funds abroad02.04.25, 12:26 • 18660 views

In February of this year, the National Security and Defense Council at a meeting on February 12, imposed sanctions against Poroshenko. "Everyone who destroyed the national security of Ukraine and helped Russia - everyone must be held accountable. Billions that were earned by actually selling Ukraine, Ukrainian interests, Ukrainian security, must be blocked and must work to protect Ukraine and Ukrainians," the National Security and Defense Council said in a statement.

In particular, Petro Poroshenko was accused of lobbying the Kharkiv agreements (Black Sea Fleet in Crimea); financing terrorists (purchasing coal from ORDLO); trading in the war with Russia (Lipetsk factory, Bohdan plant in the Russian Federation, etc.); illegal alienation of the oil pipeline from the state jointly with Medvedchuk and the Russians, etc.

On April 8 of this year, the NBU fined Poroshenko's International Investment Bank UAH 20.5 million for violations in the field of financial monitoring. Non-compliance with the obligation to verify clients and submit unreliable information was recorded.

The military named the kamikaze drone "Alyosha" in honor of Poroshenko's son, who is hiding from conscription in London22.04.25, 15:34 • 5671 view

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPolitics
Petro Poroshenko
Ukraine
London
