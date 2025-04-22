$41.380.02
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 7714 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
09:55 AM • 27363 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM • 61062 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 102011 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 90313 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 210062 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 102912 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 82598 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 67602 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 41997 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Main
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+25°
2.7m/s
21%
750 mm
The military named the kamikaze drone "Alyosha" in honor of Poroshenko's son, who is hiding from conscription in London

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3380 views

The military raised funds for the return of Poroshenko's son, Oleksiy, but he did not want to return. Therefore, the kamikaze drone was ironically named "Alyosha".

The military named the kamikaze drone "Alyosha" in honor of Poroshenko's son, who is hiding from conscription in London

As part of the "Sons of Politicians - to the Front!" campaign, funds were raised to return Petro Poroshenko's son, Oleksiy, to Ukraine. However, due to his unwillingness to return to his homeland, the funds were spent on repairing military vehicles for UAV crews, and one of the kamikaze drones was ironically named "Alyosha." This was reported by Ukrainian soldier Oleksiy "Stalker."

As part of the "Sons of Politicians - to the Front!" campaign, the military raised funds for a ticket home for Petro Poroshenko's son, Oleksiy, who is currently abroad and evading service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Oleksiy is in trouble: his father transferred more than a billion dollars to him, but due to evasion from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, all his property was seized

– said soldier Oleksiy "Stalker."

However, despite the funds raised, the younger Poroshenko, according to "Stalker", is in no hurry to return to Ukraine, but instead spends time in British restaurants and clubs with his brother Mykhailo.

He is so worried about Ukraine that it is impossible to move him from his place. He and his brother Misha are literally frozen in London restaurants. Or he is just busy - dancing in nightclubs to the songs of Russian performers, shouting: "Russians in London!"

– Oleksiy "Stalker" sarcastically added.

Therefore, the military decided to use the collected funds to repair the vehicles of military crews. In turn, the soldiers of the UAV crews ironically named one of the kamikaze drones "Alyosha."

"The guys joked and named one of the kamiks after Oleksiy Poroshenko - "Alyosha." If we are lucky, "Alyosha" will fly into a p...rsk loaf or a dugout. A wonderful situation will arise: the drone will win back more than the one in whose honor it was named," – "Stalker" emphasized.

The soldier also addressed Petro Poroshenko with a call to stop  promoting himself on the war, and suggested that he go to his sons abroad.

Petro Oleksiyovych, you are hiding your evading sons abroad, and you are promoting yourself on the blood of Ukrainians! Don't you dare do that! It is better to go to your sons in London - we will collect money for your ticket. One way

– the soldier summarized.

As reported, People's Deputy Poroshenko was forced to recognize his conscript son Oleksiy as an evader, effectively confirming his violation of the law on mobilization. This was done in order to lift the arrest of the property of Poroshenko Jr. for ignoring subpoenas.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
Petro Poroshenko
Ukraine
London
