As part of the "Sons of Politicians - to the Front!" campaign, funds were raised to return Petro Poroshenko's son, Oleksiy, to Ukraine. However, due to his unwillingness to return to his homeland, the funds were spent on repairing military vehicles for UAV crews, and one of the kamikaze drones was ironically named "Alyosha." This was reported by Ukrainian soldier Oleksiy "Stalker."

As part of the "Sons of Politicians - to the Front!" campaign, the military raised funds for a ticket home for Petro Poroshenko's son, Oleksiy, who is currently abroad and evading service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Oleksiy is in trouble: his father transferred more than a billion dollars to him, but due to evasion from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, all his property was seized – said soldier Oleksiy "Stalker."

However, despite the funds raised, the younger Poroshenko, according to "Stalker", is in no hurry to return to Ukraine, but instead spends time in British restaurants and clubs with his brother Mykhailo.

He is so worried about Ukraine that it is impossible to move him from his place. He and his brother Misha are literally frozen in London restaurants. Or he is just busy - dancing in nightclubs to the songs of Russian performers, shouting: "Russians in London!" – Oleksiy "Stalker" sarcastically added.

Therefore, the military decided to use the collected funds to repair the vehicles of military crews. In turn, the soldiers of the UAV crews ironically named one of the kamikaze drones "Alyosha."

"The guys joked and named one of the kamiks after Oleksiy Poroshenko - "Alyosha." If we are lucky, "Alyosha" will fly into a p...rsk loaf or a dugout. A wonderful situation will arise: the drone will win back more than the one in whose honor it was named," – "Stalker" emphasized.

The soldier also addressed Petro Poroshenko with a call to stop promoting himself on the war, and suggested that he go to his sons abroad.

Petro Oleksiyovych, you are hiding your evading sons abroad, and you are promoting yourself on the blood of Ukrainians! Don't you dare do that! It is better to go to your sons in London - we will collect money for your ticket. One way – the soldier summarized.

As reported, People's Deputy Poroshenko was forced to recognize his conscript son Oleksiy as an evader, effectively confirming his violation of the law on mobilization. This was done in order to lift the arrest of the property of Poroshenko Jr. for ignoring subpoenas.