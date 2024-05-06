Rescuers eliminate fire at Khimrezerv enterprise in Kropyvnytskyi

Firefighters have extinguished a fire at an industrial enterprise in Kropyvnytskyi, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

According to the rescuers, one man died and another was injured - he suffered burns on his hand, but refused to be hospitalized.

"The cause of the fire and the circumstances of the man's death are being established by relevant specialists," the SES added.

Earlier, UNN reportedthat a fire broke out at the Khimrezerv enterprise in Kropyvnytskyi, with one person reported dead. Experts have begun investigating the quality of air.