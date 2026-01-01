$42.350.03
Uzhhorod topped the ranking of the most expensive housing rentals in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Uzhhorod has become the most expensive city in Ukraine in terms of the average cost of apartment rental, surpassing Kyiv and Lviv. The average rental price in Uzhhorod is 21,300 hryvnias per month, which is 12% more.

Uzhhorod topped the ranking of the most expensive housing rentals in Ukraine

Uzhhorod has become the most expensive city in Ukraine in terms of average apartment rental cost, surpassing Kyiv and Lviv. This is evidenced by "LUN Statistics" data as of January 1, UNN reports.

Details

The highest average rental price was recorded in Uzhhorod – 21,300 hryvnias per month, which is 12% more than before. The second place was shared by Lviv with an indicator of 17,600 hryvnias (+4%) and Kyiv, where the average rental cost is also 17,000 hryvnias, which is 6% more than last year.

Cities with high prices also included Vinnytsia – 14,000 hryvnias (+17%), Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk – 15,000 hryvnias each (+11% and +7% respectively), as well as Cherkasy – 12,500 hryvnias (+28%).

The lowest rental prices were recorded in Kharkiv - 5,000 hryvnias (+25%), Mykolaiv and Sumy - 6,000 hryvnias each. At the same time, in Sumy, the cost decreased by 20%.

In Zaporizhzhia, rent costs an average of 6,000 hryvnias (+20%), in Chernihiv - 8,000 hryvnias. In Rivne, the average price is 11,000 hryvnias and has decreased by 4%.

Overall, "LUN Statistics" data indicates an increase in apartment rental costs in most cities of Ukraine, with the highest prices currently recorded in the western regions of the country.

Recall

The housing rental market in Ukraine is sensitive to events in the country, with seasonal "lulls" in December-January and May-June, which are the most favorable periods for searching. One-room apartments in new buildings remain the most expensive, and western regions show a price peak due to the war.

Alla Kiosak

