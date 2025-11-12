Part of Rivne left without electricity: the reason became known

Rivne is partially without electricity due to an emergency situation that occurred at one of Ukrenergo's facilities. This was reported by the head of the Rivne Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Koval, as reported by UNN.

Part of the regional center was left without electricity. All due to an emergency situation that occurred at one of Ukrenergo's facilities. - Koval reported.

According to him, energy workers are currently working to restore electricity supply.

Koval added that the hourly shutdown schedule was not introduced in Rivne region today.

