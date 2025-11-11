Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity

In most regions of Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect tomorrow - from 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity throughout the day, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, November 12, consumption restriction measures will be applied in most regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities. - the message says.

The time and scope of restrictions will be as follows:

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – in the amount of 2 to 4 queues;

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – for industrial consumers.

The company reminded that the time and scope of restrictions may change.

Schedules have already become smaller, work is underway to minimize them - Ministry of Energy