The central part of Pokrovsk is gradually coming under Russian control: the enemy is consolidating and establishing positions.

$42.150.06
48.520.22
ukenru
09:58 PM • 1072 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
07:13 PM • 10586 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
04:45 PM • 17039 views
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
November 21, 04:23 PM • 19940 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
November 21, 04:14 PM • 19740 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 24884 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
November 21, 02:48 PM • 16418 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
November 21, 01:06 PM • 17549 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
November 21, 12:43 PM • 16810 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
November 21, 11:38 AM • 35469 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
1m/s
97%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The plan must ensure a dignified peace: Zelenskyy spoke about the agreement with the leaders of France, Britain, and GermanyNovember 21, 12:55 PM • 19024 views
The President proposed, and the faction supported: Maslov is nominated for the post of Minister of JusticeNovember 21, 03:11 PM • 5870 views
Russia sentenced Ukrainian powerlifting champion Yulia Lemeshchenko on charges of "treason" - BBCNovember 21, 03:16 PM • 5404 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhoto05:13 PM • 17011 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideo06:00 PM • 15335 views
Publications
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideo06:00 PM • 15336 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhoto05:13 PM • 17012 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 24884 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 35469 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 34433 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ursula von der Leyen
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideo06:00 PM • 15336 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 31579 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 45941 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 47990 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 61497 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Fox News
Shahed-136
Dassault Rafale

The central part of Pokrovsk is gradually coming under Russian control: the enemy is consolidating and establishing positions.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1526 views

Russian troops are advancing into the central part of Pokrovsk, establishing positions and moving towards a full-scale battle for the city. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are hunting in the railway area, but sightings of infantry groups indicate a threat to the railway tracks.

The central part of Pokrovsk is gradually coming under Russian control: the enemy is consolidating and establishing positions.

Russian troops continue to advance into the central part of Pokrovsk (Donetsk region), gradually consolidating their positions. They are entering the stage of a full-scale battle for the city. This was reported on Friday, November 21, by the monitoring project DeepState, according to UNN.

From the south, the enemy is moving to the central part of the city, which is gradually coming under the control of the enemy, where the Kaps are setting up positions, consolidating, and entering the stage of a full-scale battle for the settlement.

- the post says.

DeepState analysts reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are actively hunting in the railway area to prevent the enemy from taking control of the area there, but a large number of sightings already in the northern part of the city indicate that the red zone will soon reach the railway track, especially in the southwestern part of Pokrovsk.

The fixation of infantry groups in the area of the settlement of Rivne, which was part of an important logistical chain to Myrnohrad, is increasing. The enemy sets up ambushes, arranges various engineering obstacles, and makes normal movement impossible, which has long turned into a lottery. The more the enemy absorbs Pokrovsk, the more critical the threat to holding Myrnohrad and further maneuvers, if they become necessary.

- DeepState writes.

It is noted that the grouping of the Defense Forces in Myrnohrad continues to hold the defense, experiencing constant pressure from the east, south, and north.

"Frequent fixations are noted on the southern outskirts of the city, but the enemy has no clear consolidations there yet. The battle for Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad continues," the project analysts added.

Recall

The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine refuted information about the encirclement of Ukrainian units in the Huliaipole direction and the presence of blocking detachments. They stated that the situation is difficult, but communication is maintained, logistics are established, the wounded are evacuated, and reinforcements are provided.

On November 21, over 230 combat engagements took place at the front: the fiercest battles near Pokrovsk – General Staff21.11.25, 21:24 • 1716 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Myrnohrad
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Rivne