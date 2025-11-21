The central part of Pokrovsk is gradually coming under Russian control: the enemy is consolidating and establishing positions.

Russian troops continue to advance into the central part of Pokrovsk (Donetsk region), gradually consolidating their positions. They are entering the stage of a full-scale battle for the city. This was reported on Friday, November 21, by the monitoring project DeepState, according to UNN.

From the south, the enemy is moving to the central part of the city, which is gradually coming under the control of the enemy, where the Kaps are setting up positions, consolidating, and entering the stage of a full-scale battle for the settlement. - the post says.

DeepState analysts reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are actively hunting in the railway area to prevent the enemy from taking control of the area there, but a large number of sightings already in the northern part of the city indicate that the red zone will soon reach the railway track, especially in the southwestern part of Pokrovsk.

The fixation of infantry groups in the area of the settlement of Rivne, which was part of an important logistical chain to Myrnohrad, is increasing. The enemy sets up ambushes, arranges various engineering obstacles, and makes normal movement impossible, which has long turned into a lottery. The more the enemy absorbs Pokrovsk, the more critical the threat to holding Myrnohrad and further maneuvers, if they become necessary. - DeepState writes.

It is noted that the grouping of the Defense Forces in Myrnohrad continues to hold the defense, experiencing constant pressure from the east, south, and north.

"Frequent fixations are noted on the southern outskirts of the city, but the enemy has no clear consolidations there yet. The battle for Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad continues," the project analysts added.

The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine refuted information about the encirclement of Ukrainian units in the Huliaipole direction and the presence of blocking detachments. They stated that the situation is difficult, but communication is maintained, logistics are established, the wounded are evacuated, and reinforcements are provided.

